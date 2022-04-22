ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Chances of rain and storms this weekend

By Darby Bybee
KHBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — 40/29 Chief Meteorologist Darby Bybee is tracking even...

www.4029tv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTTS

Severe Storms Possible Tonight, Tomorrow

Severe storms are possible again tonight, especially west of I-49. The National Weather Service says the main threats will be hail and strong winds. Another round of severe weather will move in starting Wednesday morning. Hail, strong winds, tornadoes and flooding will be possible throughout the day Wednesday, especially southeast...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
KOCO

TIMELINE: Windy Friday, weekend severe storms in Oklahoma

Severe storms and strong winds are heading back into Oklahoma Friday and this weekend. KOCO 5 meteorologist Jonathan Conder says the risk Friday is mostly across the Oklahoma and Texas panhandles. He said a few supercells will produce big hail and a tornado or two. The window is after 5...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fayetteville, AR
Click2Houston.com

Where is Tornado Alley now?

For decades we’ve heard of Tornado Alley, running from North Texas across Oklahoma and Kansas across the corn belt to Minnesota. The central United States is where, geographically, warm and moist Gulf air has met cold air off the Rockies to set up the perfect tornado recipe: warm air below, cold air above, spinning winds from several directions at the surface of the Earth with faster winds above. That recipe more and more is moving East. Already this morning (around 4:20 a.m.) a destructive tornado tore through Springfield, Arkansas. Here’s ExactTrack radar:
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy