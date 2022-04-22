ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: April 22, 2022

By Emily Falkenberg, LUBBOCK, Texas
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 3 days ago

Tonight: Storms should clear out of the region by midnight, but clouds will stay in the region overnight. Evening low will be around 58° with windy conditions .

Tomorrow: Breezy with partly cloudy skies, and an afternoon high near around 82°.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pKcgE_0fHWcpg000

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 10:00 p.m. Friday. Counties across the South Plains include Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, and Yokum counties. Near 80 MPH wind gusts, golf ball sized hail (2.00″), and isolated tornadoes are possible with this storm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45i3yR_0fHWcpg000

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms exists for areas in orange. This includes Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Lamb, Hale, and Floyd counties. A level 2 out of 5 slight risks exists for areas in yellow, including the city of Lubbock. Areas in dark green are included in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.

Storms will begin forming along the dry line after 5PM and race across the South Plains to the northeast around 40MPH. Now is the time to make sure you and your loved ones are prepared for the storm. Go over severe weather safety plans, and make sure you have a way to receive real time watches and warning in your area. The storms should clear out of the region around midnight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QQQvs_0fHWcpg000
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Waco PD Makes Murder Arrest

Waco, TEXAS (FOX44) — The Waco Police Department has made an arrest in a murder that took place on Friday, April 15th. 34-year-old Evaristo Jacobo Garcia has been arrested in Tow, Texas, located in Llano County. Investigators say he shot and killed Johnny Vidal Hogan at his home near the 3100 block of Pipkin Lane […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lubbock, TX
Sports
City
Orange, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
South Plains, TX
City
Hockley, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
City
Briscoe, TX
State
Oklahoma State
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Armstrong, Bailey, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Cochran, Crosby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 15:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Armstrong; Bailey; Briscoe; Carson; Castro; Cochran; Crosby; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Floyd; Garza; Gray; Hale; Hansford; Hartley; Hockley; Hutchinson; Lamb; Lubbock; Lynn; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Parmer; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Swisher; Terry; Yoakum SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 141 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ARMSTRONG BAILEY BRISCOE CARSON CASTRO COCHRAN CROSBY DALLAM DEAF SMITH DONLEY FLOYD GARZA GRAY HALE HANSFORD HARTLEY HOCKLEY HUTCHINSON LAMB LUBBOCK LYNN MOORE OCHILTREE OLDHAM PARMER POTTER RANDALL ROBERTS SHERMAN SWISHER TERRY YOAKUM
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Tornado#Bailey Briscoe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NWS
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Body of soldier that went missing after attempted rescue in Rio Grande recovered

EAGLE PASS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The body of the Texas National Guard soldier that went missing after attempting to rescue two migrants from drowning was recovered. The Texas Military Department identified the soldier as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans, 22. Evans went missing on Friday after officials say he attempted to rescue […]
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Gusty Winds Friday Will Give Way to Severe Thunderstorms & Possible Flooding Sunday

SAN ANGELO – Gusty South winds forecast for Friday afternoon have prompted meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo to issue a Wind Advisory for the afternoon with the possibility of severe storms Sunday across West Texas.  According to the NWS, high pressure off to the west will tighten the gradient rapidly causing winds from the south to increase to 25 to 35 mph with frequent higher gusts.  The Wind Advisory is in effect for the Concho Valley basically west of a Coleman to Sonora line from 1 p.m. Friday afternoon to 1 a.m. Saturday morning.   All that wind will…
SAN ANGELO, TX
FMX 94.5

Getting Woke in Lubbock, Texas

If there's one thing that I don't think I'll ever get use to, it's people who celebrate stupidity. Let's start with the word "woke" as it's being used these days:. Aware of and actively attentive to important facts and issues (especially issues of racial and social justice) - Merriam Webster.
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

UPDATE: Grass fire North of Amarillo now 30% contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Resources with Texas A&M Forest Service along with other fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire North of Amarillo in Potter County. Borger will close SH 136 at Fritch and detour traffic to SH 207 due to the fire and smoke. Also SH...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy