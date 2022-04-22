KLBK Friday PM Weather Update: April 22, 2022

Tonight: Storms should clear out of the region by midnight, but clouds will stay in the region overnight. Evening low will be around 58° with windy conditions .

Tomorrow: Breezy with partly cloudy skies, and an afternoon high near around 82°.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Oklahoma and Texas until 10:00 p.m. Friday. Counties across the South Plains include Bailey, Briscoe, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Floyd, Garza, Hale, Hockley, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Parmer, Swisher, Terry, and Yokum counties. Near 80 MPH wind gusts, golf ball sized hail (2.00″), and isolated tornadoes are possible with this storm.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a level 3 out of 5 enhanced risk for severe storms exists for areas in orange. This includes Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Lamb, Hale, and Floyd counties. A level 2 out of 5 slight risks exists for areas in yellow, including the city of Lubbock. Areas in dark green are included in a level 1 out of 5 marginal risk.

Storms will begin forming along the dry line after 5PM and race across the South Plains to the northeast around 40MPH. Now is the time to make sure you and your loved ones are prepared for the storm. Go over severe weather safety plans, and make sure you have a way to receive real time watches and warning in your area. The storms should clear out of the region around midnight leaving us with mostly cloudy skies and windy conditions.

