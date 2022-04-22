ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

EBMUD considers customer surcharge to curb water usage

By Keith Burbank
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the recent rain, the East Bay’s main provider of drinking water may act next week to curb water usage, officials with the East Bay Municipal Utility District said Thursday. On April 26, EBMUD board members will decide whether to elevate the utility’s response to the drought and...

Related
CBS LA

Calif. Senate approves plan to lower home water use

Mired in an extreme drought, California lawmakers on Thursday took the first step toward lowering the standard for how much water people use in their homes - a move that won't be enforced on individual customers but could lead to higher rates even as consumption declines. California's current standard for residential indoor water use is 55 gallons per person per day. The rule doesn't apply to customers, meaning regulators don't write tickets to people for using more water than they are allowed. Instead, the state requires water agencies to meet that standard across all of its customers. The California Senate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KRON4 News

April showers won’t end local water restrictions

(BCN) — While April’s rain showers certainly helped bring up Bay Area rainfall totals, they won’t be enough to stave off the state’s third year of drought, and that means round of strict city-level restrictions. As of Friday, the state had received 15.63 inches of rain, 75 percent of the historical average, according to California […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Refugio Garcia

Martinez introduces property tax to save scenic landscape

(Christina Anne Costello/Unsplash) City of Martinez pushes tax measure to save Alhambra Hills. The Texas-based property manager that’s maintained permits to develop the scenic ridgeline of Alhambra Hills in Martinez for years agreed in March to sell the 297-acre parcel of land once traversed by John Muir back to the city for $19.25 million, East Bay Times reports.
MARTINEZ, CA
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Reason.com

California's New Food Waste Law Is Backfiring

A California law that took effect this year and that was supposed to help the environment while combating hunger is instead causing chaos for food banks, businesses, and small cities and towns throughout the state. The law, S.B. 1383, which took effect in January, "requires supermarkets and other big food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Nearly 100 test positive for COVID-19 after Bay Area prom

Nearly 100 students who attended a high school prom in California have tested positive for COVID-19, the latest outbreak as schools navigate a return to normal amid the ongoing pandemic. Masks were strongly recommended at the San Mateo High School prom on April 9 but many students chose not to wear them, said Laura Chalkley, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

‘People’s Convoy’ truckers are pelted with eggs by angry California residents

“People’s Convoy” protesters were met with a less than warm welcome when they reached a Californian city, as angry residents were seen in a viral video hurling eggs at the truck drivers and their vehicles.A group of angry Oakland residents, comprised largely of young people, pelted eggs at the convoy of truckers on 22 April, said a local media report.Residents could be heard saying “Get out of our town” and throwing eggs at the convoy as it passed a Safeway supermarket in the video posted on YouTube.The “People’s Convoy” has been inspired by several similar protests that earlier took...
PROTESTS
CBS San Francisco

Crime Fears Slow Plans To Restore Hidden Oakland Neighborhood Staircases

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A plan to restore a series of hidden staircases in East Oakland is running into a roadblock due to concerns over crime. One of the five stairways the city wants to renovate in the Eastmont Hills neighborhood is located between Outlook Avenue and Hillmont Drive. The impassable trail is sandwiched between two houses and overgrown with vegetation. Supporters said those five stairways, once done, would connect people in the flatlands of East Oakland up to the hills. “It also connects neighborhoods, and that’s something we haven’t been able to do,” said neighbor Midori Tabata. “So you’re kind of like...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

City Task Force Clears Out Sacramento Homeless Camp

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A task force comprised of Sacramento police, code enforcement and public works cleared out a homeless camp on city property in North Sacramento Thursday morning. A fleet of tow trucks hauled away dozens of inoperable cars, RVs and travel trailers as city crews scooped up trash and personal belongings left behind. The two-acre site at the corner of Arden Way and Colfax Street had been the source of frequent complaints from nearby business owners who said the homeless camp led to a rise in theft and vandalism in the area. Julie Maestas blames problems at the homeless camp on drug users Julie Maestas, one of the people driven from the camp, blamed the problems on drug users. “All they are is nothing but drug users out here,” Maestas said. “They’re the ones who mess it up for everybody.” The city recently paved a portion of the property that will soon become a formal safe parking site that will reportedly accommodate about 30 vehicles with stricter supervision.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland to consider dropping proof of vaccination requirement, but require masks at mega-events

Oakland to consider dropping proof of vaccination requirement, but require masks at mega-events. The Oakland City Council is likely going to roll back the city's proof of vaccination requirement that's in place for most indoor settings, such as restaurants, bars, gyms, and other businesses. At the same time, the revised ordinance would impose a mask mandate at indoor facilities with more than 1,000 people. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
OAKLAND, CA
sfbayca.com

San Francisco drops public meeting mask requirement

Starting Monday, masks to protect against the transmission of Covid-19 will no longer be required in public commission and board hearing rooms in San Francisco city facilities, city officials said Friday. City employees and members of the public who want to continue to wear masks are encouraged to do so.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Experts Advise Caution, Not Fear, as COVID Infections Rise in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — COVID cases have slowly but steadily ticked up across the majority of the Bay Area since mid-March. In San Francisco, the 7-day average test positivity rate is at 5.2 percent. On March 16, the 7-day test positivity rate was 2.4 percent. Still, many people who live in the Bay Area aren’t as concerned about this case increase as they were about previous spikes. “I think folks’ attitudes have changed about it in terms of maybe not being as fearful about it. I don’t know if that’s a good or a bad thing,” said Gerard Ayala, a San Francisco resident....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

