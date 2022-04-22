Floridians reportedly start illegal campfire in Colorado park, leave scene

According to a park ranger in Colorado's Jefferson County, an illegal campfire was found burning in the area of West Mount Falcon.

In video footage from the scene, one of two responding rangers describes that the fire was reported by a guest at the park, who said that those responsible for starting the fire were from Florida. Another ranger can be seen putting the blaze out.

The ranger that's filming reports that they were unable to write a summons, as the suspects were not at the scene when they arrived and contact could not be made. The ranger does state that the reporting party did inform those that started the fire of the dangerous conditions present.

No campfires or charcoal fires are permitted in Jefferson County parks at this time, only gas grills and camp stoves, according to a tweet from the ranger.

Watch the video of the fire below:

Fire danger is extremely high in Colorado right now and it is crucial to act accordingly. Follow all fire restrictions and bans and avoid doing anything that might spark a blaze.

Stay up-to-date with when 'red flag day' conditions are present on the National Weather Service website and never forget to check for local restrictions, regardless of the weather conditions.

If you see something related to fire safety that seems suspicious or dangerous, report it.

