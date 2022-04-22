ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart, IN

Elkhart livestock owner charged with felony over dead animal disposal

By Mark Peterson
WNDU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Animal welfare agents spent hours at an Elkhart County farm today. Public documents show that the owner of the property was charged last September...

www.wndu.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Owner of Lewis Street Grill facing drug charges after raid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He’s accused of having at least one stash house in Fort Wayne where he stored cocaine, and agents say he admitted to purchasing at least one or two kilograms of the drug per month during the last year. Now, the owner of the Lewis Street Grill is facing federal drug […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
98.7 WFGR

Michigan Police Need Your Help To Find This Biker Gang

The Carleton, Michigan Police Department needs your help identifying the members of the Iron Coffins motorcycle club who beat up a man at Wolf's Den Bar so badly that he needed 28 staples in his head and is suffering from seizures. The Carleton Police Department sent out a press release...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elkhart County, IN
Elkhart County, IN
Health
City
Elkhart, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Elkhart, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, IN
Elkhart County, IN
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Missing 10-year-old girl Lily Peters found dead of ‘homicide’ in Wisconsin, police say

A missing 10-year-old girl in Wisconsin has been found dead, police say.The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was found in a wooded area near Duncan Creek Trail, Chippewa Falls, local police told reporters on Monday. The case is now being treated as a homicide investigation.“At about 9.15 this morning, a body was located in the wooded area near the walking trail,” Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm said at a press conference on Monday. “The Chippewa County Coroner’s Office has now confirmed that this is the body of Lily Peters.”Mr Kelm then said a homicide investigation is underway, but no...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Livestock#Animal Welfare#Wndu
WGN News

Police: Child found dead in Indiana was stuffed into suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police have released more information about the little boy that was found dead in a Washington County woods over the weekend. Police say the boy, who’s believed to be 5-years-old, was found inside a hard case suitcase. According to law enforcement officials, a resident found the body of a […]
INDIANA STATE
truecrimedaily

Indiana man arrested after missing wife who just finished chemo is found dead in creek

LEBANON, Ind. (TCD) -- A Boone County man was taken into custody on suspicion of killing his missing wife whose body was found in a creek. According to Indiana State Police, on March 25, investigators started looking into Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite's disappearance on behalf of the Boone County Sheriff's Office due to a "potential conflict of interest." The Boone County Sheriff's Office said in their statement they called upon the State Police to take over because suspect Andrew Wilhoite's mother is an elected official as a County Councilwoman.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
truecrimedaily

Missing Indiana mom found dead in car with baby still alive next to her

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead in her car with her infant son still alive next to her about a week after they were reported missing. Alexis Morales and her 5-month-old son Messiah were last seen April 12 at around 6 p.m. as they left Kelly Park in South Bend, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office. She reportedly told friends she was going back to her home in New Paris, Indiana. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office started looking into their disappearance April 13.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
WILX-TV

Authorities seek owners of 3 cows, pig found in Hilldale County

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - More farm animals have gotten loose in Hillsdale County. According to authorities, three cows and one pig were found near the intersection of Round Tree and Mosherville roads. Anyone who knows who the cows and pig belongs to is asked to contact the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s...
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy