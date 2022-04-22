ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Using strings to mend broken hearts: Foundation honors Donovon Lynch’s 27th birthday

By Regina Mobley
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — On March 26, 2021, violence rocked the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. When It was all over, reality TV star Deshayla Harris was dead of a single gunshot wound to the head and Donovon Lynch, the cousin of superstar Pharrell Williams was killed by a Virginia Beach police officer.

25-year-old Donovon Lynch (Photo Courtesy: WAVY News 10’s Andy Fox via Lynch’s family)

A year later, to celebrate Donovon’s 27th birthday, the Donovon Wayne Lynch Foundation Orchestra will kick off a concert series. The first performance will be held at the Sandler Center in Virginia Beach. The concert series, featuring local high school students, is one way Donovon’s father is re-imagining America.

“My son was shot and killed in Virginia Beach but he was also born and raised here at the beach, and that’s why I wanted to come back and do something in his honor and memory that I think will resonate with the community to show what type of person he really was,” said father Wayne Lynch.

Atlanta-based singer Gene Clout will bring home the message of how music mends the brokenhearted.

“When people go through very traumatic times in their life, they will often listen to certain pieces of music But it’s the vibration of music that intones the vibration of healing,” Clout said.

As the foundation’s orchestra grows, members of the group will earn scholarship money for college. Three additional concerts are planned for the year and Wayne Lynch plans to recruit musicians from across the region.

