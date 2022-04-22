ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

Washington County animal shelter to hold adoption event Saturday

By Van Jones
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ewNey_0fHWbW4600

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter will be hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, April 23.

The event is set to take place from 1-3:30 p.m., and the first 25 people who adopt an animal will receive a $25 gift card to PetSmart. Cats can be adopted for $15, and dogs may be adopted for $35.

Tri-Cities Honor Flight underway for first time in two years

During the event, guests will have the chance to meet pets up for adoption, win door prizes and enjoy food and refreshments.

Coldwell Banker Security Real Estate will also be donating $2,000 to the shelter.

Even if you are not looking to adopt a pet right now, you can still show support by donating supplies, sponsoring a spay or neute, or volunteering to foster an animal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Jonesborough to host Town Wide Yard Sale for first time since 2017

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Jonesborough will host its Town Wide Yard Sale for the first time in five years next month. A release from the town states that on Saturday, May 14, vendors will line Boone Street and Main Street sidewalks in downtown Jonesborough. The yard sale is part of the “500 mile US-11 Antique […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Town of Unicoi preparing for annual Strawberry Festival

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Town of Unicoi is looking forward to once again hosting its annual Wayne Scott Strawberry Festival next month. Organizers say lots of effort is going into this year’s festival, which returned in 2021 after taking a year off due to COVID-19. The Strawberry Festival will feature crafts, live music and […]
UNICOI, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, TN
Sports
Washington County, TN
Pets & Animals
Johnson City, TN
Lifestyle
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
State
Washington State
Johnson City, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Sports
Johnson City, TN
Government
County
Washington County, TN
Washington County, TN
Lifestyle
Washington County, TN
Government
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
Rutherford Source

Grants to Provide Low-Cost Spay and Neuter Services Available to Tennessee Animal Shelters

The application period is now open for Tennessee animal shelters to apply for grants to provide low-cost spay and neuter services. Funds from Tennessee’s specialty license plate Animal Friendly – Spay and Neuter Saves Lives go to Animal Friendly Grants, a program administered by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s (TDA) Animal Health Division. The application period for grants is open until May 13, 2022.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

JC man accused of raping woman & holding her against her will

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City Police (JCPD) on Monday charged a man with rape and false imprisonment after responding to a report of a sexual assault. A JCPD release revealed that officers responded to the Johnson Inn at 2700 W. Market St. at 7:30 p.m. and found a woman who alleged she had […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelter#Petsmart#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

JCPD: Elizabethton man charged with murder during car theft

Editor’s Note: The JCPD confirmed with News Channel 11 that Mann and Lipford were attempting to steal Gibble’s vehicle when Gibble confronted them. Mann then allegedly shot Gibble, according to police. The original release stated there had been a “disagreement,” but did not specify its circumstances. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An Elizabethton man was […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WJHL

Tractor-trailer crash kills Bristol, Tenn. man

(WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) continues to investigate a single-vehicle crash in Wythe County that left a Bristol, Tennessee man dead. According to a release from VSP, a 1995 Volvo tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-81 near mile marker 60 early Wednesday morning when it ran off the left side of the road and […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating body found at 1-26/1-81 interchange

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) confirmed with News Channel 11 that it is investigating a body found at the I-26 and I-81 interchange Thursday morning. According to Tom Patton with KPD, the agency responded to the incident at 7:45 a.m., and remained at the scene throughout the morning. Additional responding agencies […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD confirms fatalities after SR-126 crash

UPDATE: According to a press release from the Kingsport Police Department, the crash resulted in serious injuries and fatalities. Traffic through the area is now open. Interstate 81 is open. An investigation into the incident is underway. SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash in Sullivan County left one direction of State Route 126 closed […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

WJHL

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy