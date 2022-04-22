Washington County animal shelter to hold adoption event Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County/Johnson City animal shelter will be hosting a special adoption event on Saturday, April 23.

The event is set to take place from 1-3:30 p.m., and the first 25 people who adopt an animal will receive a $25 gift card to PetSmart. Cats can be adopted for $15, and dogs may be adopted for $35.

During the event, guests will have the chance to meet pets up for adoption, win door prizes and enjoy food and refreshments.

Coldwell Banker Security Real Estate will also be donating $2,000 to the shelter.

Even if you are not looking to adopt a pet right now, you can still show support by donating supplies, sponsoring a spay or neute, or volunteering to foster an animal.

