Detectives with the Grand Junction Police Department have been busy in recent days investigating three separate shooting incidents - two of them on Horizon Drive. Saturday night, a man was shot and killed at a hotel on Horizon Drive. According to the Grand Junction Police Department, officers were called to the scene in the 700 block of Horizon Drive after receiving a report of a suspicious death. When officers arrived, they found a deceased male with apparent gunshot wounds. Two adult males were arrested in connection with the incident, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO