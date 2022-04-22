‘Shooter’ shortage leads to cancellation of Caseville’s July 3 fireworks

Fireworks light up the night sky over Caseville in this file photo. An industry-wide shortage of ATF-certified fireworks “shooters” has forced a pyrotechnics firm to pull out of the Caseville display scheduled for July 3, effectively canceling the show. (Scott Nunn/Huron Daily Tribune)

An industry-wide shortage of ATF-certified fireworks "shooters" has forced a pyrotechnics firm to pull out of the Caseville display scheduled for July 3, effectively canceling the show.

Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Louwers said a representative from the company, American Fireworks, called chamber officials last week to inform them they would be unable to provide the properly certified technicians for its show, set for the Fourth of July weekend.

Louwers said the show had been scheduled far in advance last September. Since the Caseville show is one of the smaller, professional shows, the company nor chamber officials were able to secure replacements for this year's display.

Anticipating things will return to normal over the coming year, Louwers fully expects Caseville to hold its show as usual in 2023.

"This is just a fluke," Louwers said. "It's an unfortunate situation. We're extremely disappointed, but we'll be back bigger and better next year."

In the meantime, Louwers said chamber officials are currently exploring their options, which include holding smaller Class C shows during the Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival in August and Ribstock in June, a first for Ribstock.

The chamber would turn to Kevin Vaughan and Pyro Paradise of Caseville to provide those shows, Louwers said.

In a letter to chamber members, chamber leaders informed them of the situation and the possible alternatives being explored.

"The chamber has been actively fundraising for this year's show since last summer and was on track to meet or exceed funding goals," the letter reads. "Since monies have already been raised for fireworks, the board is exploring the possibility of adding a smaller-scale show to the 14th Annual Caseville Country Ribstock June 24-26.

"Decisions on additional fireworks fundraisers such as the Eighth Annual Caseville Chamber Golf Scramble have not yet been made. Other additional funding contributions may be rolled into the 2023 fireworks budget if those making the contributions are agreeable."

Dave Bouck, owner of the Wooded Island Sports Grill and chairman of the chamber's fireworks board, was the person who received the call containing the bad news last week. He said the company had been asking retired workers to come back to the job this summer, but there were few takers.

He added the chamber had been using American Fireworks for its display for the past decade and they "always put on a great show."

Four other fireworks firms in Michigan licensed to put on the large-scale fireworks shows were contacted to see if they could step in, but they are also experiencing problems with staffing and trucking, Bouck said.

"Everybody's in the same boat," Bouck said.