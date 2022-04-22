ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caseville, MI

‘Shooter’ shortage leads to cancellation of Caseville’s July 3 fireworks

By Mark Birdsall
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41o3sM_0fHWbDXX00
Fireworks light up the night sky over Caseville in this file photo. An industry-wide shortage of ATF-certified fireworks “shooters” has forced a pyrotechnics firm to pull out of the Caseville display scheduled for July 3, effectively canceling the show. (Scott Nunn/Huron Daily Tribune)

An industry-wide shortage of ATF-certified fireworks "shooters" has forced a pyrotechnics firm to pull out of the Caseville display scheduled for July 3, effectively canceling the show.

Caseville Area Chamber of Commerce President Steve Louwers said a representative from the company, American Fireworks, called chamber officials last week to inform them they would be unable to provide the properly certified technicians for its show, set for the Fourth of July weekend.

Louwers said the show had been scheduled far in advance last September. Since the Caseville show is one of the smaller, professional shows, the company nor chamber officials were able to secure replacements for this year's display.

Anticipating things will return to normal over the coming year, Louwers fully expects Caseville to hold its show as usual in 2023.

"This is just a fluke," Louwers said. "It's an unfortunate situation. We're extremely disappointed, but we'll be back bigger and better next year."

In the meantime, Louwers said chamber officials are currently exploring their options, which include holding smaller Class C shows during the Cheeseburger in Caseville Festival in August and Ribstock in June, a first for Ribstock.

The chamber would turn to Kevin Vaughan and Pyro Paradise of Caseville to provide those shows, Louwers said.

In a letter to chamber members, chamber leaders informed them of the situation and the possible alternatives being explored.

"The chamber has been actively fundraising for this year's show since last summer and was on track to meet or exceed funding goals," the letter reads. "Since monies have already been raised for fireworks, the board is exploring the possibility of adding a smaller-scale show to the 14th Annual Caseville Country Ribstock June 24-26.

"Decisions on additional fireworks fundraisers such as the Eighth Annual Caseville Chamber Golf Scramble have not yet been made. Other additional funding contributions may be rolled into the 2023 fireworks budget if those making the contributions are agreeable."

Dave Bouck, owner of the Wooded Island Sports Grill and chairman of the chamber's fireworks board, was the person who received the call containing the bad news last week. He said the company had been asking retired workers to come back to the job this summer, but there were few takers.

He added the chamber had been using American Fireworks for its display for the past decade and they "always put on a great show."

Four other fireworks firms in Michigan licensed to put on the large-scale fireworks shows were contacted to see if they could step in, but they are also experiencing problems with staffing and trucking, Bouck said.

"Everybody's in the same boat," Bouck said.

Comments / 1

Related
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
94.3 Lite FM

Abandoned Tunnel Under Southern Michigan Interstate Highway Once Kept a One Room Schoolhouse Operating

An interesting piece of history that also tells a story in a rural area of southern Michigan lies just beneath a busy interstate highway. Recently, Albion resident Steve Mills posted a photo on the Facebook group Abandoned, Old and Interesting Places in Michigan. It shows an abandoned tunnel underneath I-94 in Calhoun County. But what was this used for? A first guess is that it might have been for workers to use who were building the highway several decades ago, but the real reason is even more interesting.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Yoopers Not All Happy About U.P. Rocket Launch Plans

A plan to launch rockets into space from a remote site near Marquette, has not won everyone over. Even though the idea would bring high tech jobs to the state. A thorough article about the plans to push the Upper Peninsula into the middle of the newly renewed space race was published in this month's New Yorker magazine.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Caseville, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Caseville, MI
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#American Fireworks#Cheeseburger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Saturday evening, April 23

Among our top stories tonight, we're working to learn more about a double shooting in Mt. Morris Township, the national average price of regular-grade gas has dropped three cents in the past two weeks and starting tomorrow...Consumers Energy will be working in the right of way on Franklin Street between East Genesee Avenue and Federal Avenue in Saginaw.
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

See who’s running in Bay County 2022 August primary

BAY CITY, MI - While it may only be spring, voters are now able to see what candidates will be running this fall. The Bay County Clerk’s Office and the Secretary of State released unofficial lists of candidates who are set to appear this August on the primary ballot in Bay County. Candidates had until the Tuesday, April 19, filing deadline to be considered as a candidate for the primary election.
BAY COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

How Manistee fared amidst skyrocketing housing prices nationwide

MANISTEE — Rental and housing prices have skyrocketed across every region of the country. Michigan and the northwest Lower Peninsula are no exception. However, the prices can fluctuate widely throughout the region. Housing North, a nonprofit organization based in Traverse City that works to create affordable housing across northwest...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Meijer donates $1M to assist in Great Lakes cleanup

GRAND RAPIDS – Meijer has donated $1 million to help support the Great Lakes cleanup effort. The retailer announced it was donating the money to the Council of the Great Lakes Region to help alleviate plastic pollution in the Great Lakes and inform the public about ways to end plastic waste and litter.
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
727
Followers
453
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy