Man dies after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 38-year-old man from Matfield Green died after being bitten by a dog in south Wichita Wednesday.

The Wichita Police Department said Cyrus Talkington was visiting with a friend outside in the 400 block of east 37th Street South Wednesday evening. Police say their dogs were with them.

At some point, the friend went into the home. That’s when police say one of the dogs bit Talkington on the arm and leg. A few people in the home saw it happen and rushed to get the dog away from him.

When officers arrived at 8:10 p.m., they found Talkington unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to a hospital but died.

Police say their investigation revealed that Talkington was familiar with the dog that bit him.

At this time, investigators say the cause of death is believed to be a medical condition brought on by the stress of the dog bite.

The WPD said Animal Control took the one dog involved.





For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.