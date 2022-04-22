Hinds, Liss-Riordan to join town Democrats May 12

Leah Daughtry knew she had to be there. Even though Ketanji Brown Jackson wasn’t in the hearing room in the Hart Senate Office Building as the Senate Judiciary Committee’s vote ended in a deadlock on Monday, Daughtry turned up for one very important reason.“It’s a historic moment, and I wanted to be part of the history, to witness on behalf of all of Black women, everywhere, especially my niece, to witness what would happen today,” Daughtry told me during a break before the vote on Monday. She was wearing her priest collar: she is an ordained minister, and a fifth-generation...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 18 DAYS AGO