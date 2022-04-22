Oak Park HS sends letter about ‘inappropriate comment’

Families of students at Oak Park High School received a letter Friday regarding an “inappropriate comment” made by a staff member to a student.

In the letter, principal Dr. Chris McCann told parents the matter is being investigated further and handled per the district’s personnel policy.

McCann cited privacy laws as to why the district couldn’t further discuss the specifics of the nature of the inappropriate comment.

“Oak Park’s school community is built on mutual trust, respect and appreciation for each other’s unique identities, and what has been reported regarding this incident does not reflect those values,” McCann wrote in the letter. “I can assure you that we are taking this report seriously.”

McCann added that “outlets” would be provided to “ensure all student voices are heard.”

