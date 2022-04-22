ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

Dave Chappelle set to appear at first-ever Blue Note Jazz festival in Napa

By Gabe Lehman
 4 days ago
Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Jazz, and a little drama, is coming to Wine Country this summer.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival, associated with the famed jazz club in New York's Greenwich Village, will take place in Napa Valley in late July. This will be the first year it comes to California after being hosted in New York City for the past 10 years. Major names in jazz and hip-hop will headline, including Maxwell, Talib Kweli and Maurice Brown with Anderson.Paak.

Controversial comedian Dave Chappelle will serve as host for a special set by pianist Robert Glasper, who will be accompanied by an all-star lineup of guests including Erykah Badu, Ledisi, D Smoke, Terrace Martin and BJ the Chicago Kid.

The legendary comic first rose to fame with his groundbreaking sketch comedy series, Chappelle's Show, which made him a household name in the early 2000s. But the 48-year-old stand-up has gained notoriety for his recent specials, in which he’s made numerous jokes at the expense of trans people — including claiming that he is a TERF (trans-exclusionary radical feminist).

The festival will take place at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, July 30-31. Tickets , which start at $385 for two-day passes, go on sale this Tuesday, April 26.

Editor's note: This story was updated at 6:30 p.m., April 23, to accurately reflect the level of Dave Chappelle's participation in the event.

