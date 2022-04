With the NBA playoffs already getting spicy, it's time to take a look around the league and see who still needs to step up for their respective teams. This list will be based on expectation vs. production. For example, Kevin Durant giving the Brooklyn Nets 22.0 points on 36.5 percent shooting is holding the team back more than Patty Mills' 6.7 points on 70.0 percent shooting. Fair or not, we should expect more from star players, especially in the playoffs.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO