ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trinity County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-23 03:20:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-23 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Bladen, Inland Pender, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Protect pets. Target Area: Bladen; Inland Pender; Robeson FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 31 degrees expected. * WHERE...Robeson, Bladen and Inland Pender Counties. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas may remain just above freezing, but known cooler areas are likely to drop below freezing.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Lake Wind Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 14:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Chesterfield; Northern Lancaster; Southern Lancaster LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. For the Lake Wind Advisory, west winds around 15 knots with gusts up to 30 knots possible. * WHERE...Chesterfield, Northern Lancaster and Southern Lancaster Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Grundy, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grundy; Livingston FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...A period of sub-freezing temperatures expected late tonight through around sunrise Tuesday. * WHERE...Grundy and Livingston Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions may kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Trinity County, CA
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Trinity
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Area counties moved to red flag warnings

UPDATE 8 a.m. Saturday: Some counties in our area have been moved to red flag warning. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a red flag warning for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect from noon to 7 p.m. CDT Saturday for the following counties in our area.
WICHITA, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Cass, De Witt, Fulton, Knox, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McLean by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Cass; De Witt; Fulton; Knox; Logan; Marshall; Mason; McLean; Menard; Peoria; Schuyler; Stark; Tazewell; Woodford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CASS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 17:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Erie THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN ERIE COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 800 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Houston, Angelina, Polk and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs. Expect flooded boat ramps and trails. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 10.5 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-26 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Madison FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Missouri, Osage MO, Crawford MO, Franklin MO, Gasconade MO, Saint Charles MO, Warren MO and Washington MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL County. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy