Makeup brand accuses Amber Heard's lawyer of lying in court amid Johnny Depp's $100 million defamation case - revealing concealer kit her legal team claimed she used to cover bruises from alleged abuse wasn't sold until AFTER they split

By Lillian Gissen For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

A makeup brand has cast serious doubt on Amber Heard's abuse allegations against Johnny Depp - claiming that the concealer kit her lawyer said she used 'every day' to cover the bruises left by his attacks didn't even exist until a year after they split.

Exes Heard, 35, and Depp, 58 - who tied the knot in 2015, and were married for one year before Heard filed for divorce in 2016 - have been battling it out in court in recent weeks.

The trial, which is still underway in Virginia, is attempting to determine if a 2018 Washington Post essay written by Heard, in which she accused the actor of domestic abuse, defamed Depp.

Depp has continuously denied her allegations against him, and is seeking at least $50 million in compensatory damages and a punitive award of at least $350,000, along with attorneys' fees and court costs.

During the trial, Heard and her lawyers claimed that the actress used Milani's All In One Correcting Kit to cover up the alleged injuries that she received at the hands of her ex-husband.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UlTdF_0fHWaGIL00
A makeup brand has cast doubt on Amber Heard's abuse allegations against Johnny Depp - claiming the concealer kit her lawyer said she used to cover bruises left by his attacks wasn't actually released until after a year after they divorced
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=176Jmv_0fHWaGIL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6PD0_0fHWaGIL00
Exes Heard, 35, and Depp, 58, have been battling it out in court to determine if a 2018 essay written by Heard, in which she accused the actor of domestic abuse, defamed Depp
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TvpfX_0fHWaGIL00
During the trial, Heard's lawyer claimed that the actress used Milani's All In One Correcting Kit (pictured) to cover up the alleged injuries that she received at the hands of her ex-husband
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QL8SH_0fHWaGIL00
The actress' lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn (pictured) stated that she kept the makeup product in her purse at all times, as to make sure that her bruises were never visible to the public
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E1gCg_0fHWaGIL00
Heard's legal team even pulled out the concealer palette and showed it to the jury

The actress' lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn stated during his opening statement that she kept the makeup product in her purse at all times, as to make sure that her bruises were never visible to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gAGrl_0fHWaGIL00
'Amber had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises, as they developed in the different coloring,' Heard's lawyer stated 

Heard's other attorney even pulled out the concealer palette - which is no longer available on the company's website but is listed on a resale site for $25 - and showed it to the jury.

However, Milani Cosmetics is now claiming that it didn't release the product that the Aquaman star said helped hide her marks until after she and Depp ended their relationship.

'This was what she used,' her lawyer said during her opening statement, which took place on April 12, as he held up the All In One Correcting Kit.

'She became very adept at it. You’re going to hear the testimony from Amber about how she had to mix the different colors for the different days of the bruises as they developed in the different coloring, and how she would use [this] to touch those up to be able to cover those.'

In a now-viral TikTok video, Milani seemingly debunked these claims by stating that the brand didn't release the concealer until 2017, while the alleged abuse was said to have taken place between 2013 and 2016.

'You asked us… Let the record show that our Correcting Kit launched in 2017,' the company captioned the clip, which showed a Milani employee pointing to a power point presentation about its products, which stated that the Correcting Kit in question dropped in 2017.

The brand did not state whether or not early samples were available before the release.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agMy7_0fHWaGIL00
However, Milani Cosmetics is now claiming that they never even released the product that the Aquaman star said helped hide her marks until after she and Depp ended their relationship
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24IfDW_0fHWaGIL00
On TikTok, Milani seemingly debunked these claims by stating it didn't release the makeup until 2017, while the alleged abuse was said to have taken place between 2013 and 2016
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t1Ynw_0fHWaGIL00
The palette is no longer available on the company's website but is listed on a resale site for $25

'We are here to provide the facts of the case,' the Milani also wrote in the comment section of the video, which has now been viewed more than three million times.

But a friend of Heard's defended her attorneys: “Ms. Heard’s lawyer was using an example of the kind of makeup that she used, but it’s a sad day when a makeup company uses that as an opportunity to make light of what victims of domestic violence have to do to hide the results of the abuse they endure.”

Others were stunned by the makeup company's claim and took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

'Someone get this to [Depp's] lawyers ASAP,' wrote one person.

'Milani take the stand right now,' joked another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bEMSA_0fHWaGIL00
'We are here to provide the facts of the case,' the brand wrote in the comment section of the video, which has now been viewed more than three million times

Someone else said: 'I don't even wear makeup but you just gained a customer.'

'Milani said, "Get my name out your mouth,"' read a fourth comment.

'Milani over here like, "You will not be using us in your life,"' added a different user.

While some people supported the brand for addressing Heard's claims, others slammed it for 'profiting' off the case.

News outlet Jezebel wrote, 'Milani Cosmetics used the moment as an advertising opportunity.

'Brands do not have to do this. I know it’s hard out there in the content mines, but wading into a trial where intimate partner violence is at the heart of it all is a bold and aggressive way to try to make a high-profile trial about your brand.

'I would even argue that brands do not have to take a side in celebrity litigation - even if they are mentioned.'

DailyMail.com has reached out Heard's representative for comment.

Depp and Heard first met in 2009 on set of The Rum Diary. They started dating in 2012, got engaged in 2014, and married one year later. In 2016, Heard filed for divorce, and it was finalized in 2017.

Then, in 2018 Heard made a slew of shocking allegations against Depp while writing about being a survivor of domestic abuse for the Washington Post.

Although she never mentioned Depp by name, Depp's lawyer Benjamin Chew said it was clear that Heard was referencing the Hollywood leading man during the trial.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BUqBJ_0fHWaGIL00
Many people were stunned by the makeup company's claim and took to the comment section to share their thoughts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KmXnf_0fHWaGIL00
Depp and Heard (pictured during the trial) started dating in 2012 and got married in 2015. In 2016, Heard filed for divorce, and it was finalized one year later
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zMOYx_0fHWaGIL00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6VNe_0fHWaGIL00
Then, in 2018 Heard (pictured during the trial) made a slew of shocking allegations against Depp while writing about being a survivor of domestic abuse for the Washington Post

Depp was accused of slapping the American actress three times in 2013, after she laughed at his infamous 'Wino Forever' tattoo, and attacking her in a cocaine and alcohol-fueled tirade over accusations that she cheated on him with 'rapist' James Franco.

But now, nearly seven years after Depp and Heard tied the knot, the Pirates of the Caribbean star stated in court that Heard was the one who became violent when their relationship soured.

Depp claimed that the couple had frequent arguments that included 'demeaning name calling' and 'bullying' by her, when he took the stand on Wednesday.

'It seemed like pure hatred for me,' he told the jury. 'If I stayed to argue, eventually, I was sure it was going to escalate into violence, and oftentimes it did.'

When asked to describe the violence, Depp said Heard would 'strike out.'

'It could begin with a slap. It could begin with a shove. It could begin with throwing a TV remote at my head. It could be throwing a glass of wine in my face,' he added.

'She has a need for conflict. She has a need for violence. It erupts out of nowhere.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kcX5t_0fHWaGIL00
Now, nearly seven years after Depp and Heard tied the knot, the Pirates of the Caribbean star stated in court that Heard was the one who became violent when their relationship soured
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vkkK0_0fHWaGIL00
Attorneys for Heard have argued that she told the truth in her piece, and that her opinion was protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment. Depp and Heard are pictured during the trial
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4119LT_0fHWaGIL00

Depp said he would remove himself from the situation, sometimes locking himself in the bathroom, and insisted that he never struck Heard.

He said: In all of these situations, my main goal was to retreat.'

He also claimed that Heard threw a bottle of vodka at him during an argument which ensued after he asked her to sign a prenup in 2015, and resulted in his middle finger being cut off.

The star also accused her of spreading human fecal matter on his side of their shared bed in 2016.

Attorneys for Heard have argued that she told the truth in her piece, and that her opinion was protected as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Heard's lawyers have also doubled down on her claims that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her while abusing drugs and alcohol.

Heard is seeking $100 million in damages, and has alleged that his legal team falsely accused her of fabricating the claims against Depp.

