ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Air Force veteran, PA native launching to International Space Station

By Sanika Bhargaw
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UA4ae_0fHWZtAR00

MIDSTATE, Pa. (WHTM) — A Midstate native is getting ready for the journey of a lifetime. During the last week of April, he will head to the International Space Station for the next six months.

Lynne Hines Swider drove down to Orlando, Florida to witness her oldest son’s milestone in person. She said her son told her he is ready to tackle this new step.

“I’m just so happy that he has worked so hard towards this,” Swider said.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Swider’s son Lt. Col. Bob Hines is used to taking off.

“He loved flying so much,” she said.

Hines’ father was in the army, so the family moved around a lot, but Hines spent a lot of time in the Midstate, including visits to his grandparents.

“His grandparents got him into flying lessons because he wanted to so badly,” Swider said.

Those visits, particularly the rides at Hershey Park, convinced Swider her son also had a future in engineering.

PA assures food safety during Avian flu

“Instead of looking at what he was going to get on, he was looking underneath to see how it worked, and he was only about three or four,” she said.

That curiosity led to two aerospace engineering degrees.

“I actually looked at one of his books that he was studying when he was in college, and it was like Greek,” Swider said.

Hines’ love of flying also shaped a 21-year-career as an Air Force pilot, flying missions for NATO and deploying to the Middle East.

“He wanted to go fast and he wanted to go high,” Swider said.

The 57-year-old pilot is now taking high to a new level, launching into space as an astronaut with NASA.

“It’s really exciting for me,” Swider said.

Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

Hines started training in 2017. In early 2021, he was chosen as part of the crew for a six-month stay on the International Space station.

Swider said she has always told her children to enjoy their life.

“I think that’s what Bobby’s doing,” she said.

Swider said she is nervous about her son’s safety, and she knows how difficult it is for him to leave his wife and three daughters.

“His little one, she is very attached to him,” Swider said.

Cumberland County woman to climb Mt. Everest

Right now, however, is a moment for celebration.

“I’m very proud of him and I’m just going to sit back and enjoy it with him,” Swider said.

And while this is Hines’ first trip into space, it might not be his last.

“He would like to, I think, go to the moon,” Swider said.

Hines’ launch has been delayed a few times, but Swider said she expects him to launch on April 26 or 27.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Bedford duo charged with stealing catalytic converters, busted with meth

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two Bedford residents face a slew of charges after they allegedly went into a home, stole multiple items, and then attempted to sell cut-off catalytic converters for money. Police pulled over a truck driven by Carl Morris, 57, over on April 14 in Snake Spring Township. The truck was not […]
BEDFORD, PA
WTAJ

Sheriffs searching for 4 wanted in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Authorities have released the latest lineup of people wanted on warrants in the area as of April 22. The Somerset County Sheriff’s Department and the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services are looking for: Zachary Howard, 26, of Somerset area — wanted for domestic charges Robert Rigo, 58, of Stoystown area — […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Air Force

The United States has the largest defense budget in the world, spending over $778 billion on its armed forces in 2020. It also has more aircraft than the next five nations combined. All branches of the military fly some form of aircraft, including the Air Force, Marine Corps, Army, and Navy. With 13,247 aircraft, the […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Local
Florida Industry
Orlando, FL
Sports
Orlando, FL
Industry
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the US Air Force’s Oldest Aircraft

The best and most effective weapons are supposed to be the newest ones. Their designs have taken advantage of recent developments of technology, and their designers have had the opportunity to analyze the successes and failures of earlier versions of similar tools of war. (These are 18 of the deadliest weapons of all time.) For […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Defense One

Air Force Raises a Last Glass to the Final Doolittle Raider

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla.—Eighty years ago, on April 18, 1942, sixteen B-25B Mitchell bombers heavy with fuel, munitions, and little else launched off the flight deck of the USS Hornet on a one-way mission to Tokyo. The U.S. Army Air Forces’ Doolittle Raiders became instant heroes, energizing a country...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Veteran#Whtm#The Wtaj Newsletter#Greek#Nato
MilitaryTimes

Here’s the new name of the US Air Force’s next-gen nuke

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force has dubbed its next-generation intercontinental ballistic missile the LGM-35A Sentinel. The official name for the United States’ next nuclear missile, which until now has been referred to as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, was announced by the service Tuesday. The Sentinel is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
The Independent

Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

An Air Force major general in Ohio has been convicted by a military judge of one of three specifications of abusive sexual contact in the first-ever military trial of an Air Force general.The charge faced by Maj. Gen. William Cooley during the weeklong court-martial at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio had three specifications, one alleging a forcible kiss and two alleging forcible touching in 2018. Cooley was convicted Saturday of the forcible kissing specification but acquitted of the other two.Officials said the verdict marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

Pilot cousins to attempt 1st 'plane swap' in midair

All eyes will be up to the skies above California on Sunday as two cousins dare to accomplish a never-before-seen air stunt. Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington -- longtime pilots, skydivers and members of the Red Bull Air Force aviation crew -- will attempt the first "plane swap," where they will fly their planes close together, put them into a nosedive and then skydive into each other's aircraft before making a safe landing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

These Warplanes Fly Faster Than The Speed of Sound

The first aircraft to achieve supersonic flight was the US military’s rocket-powered research plane the Bell X-1, which reached speeds of nearly 1,000 mph in 1947. Since then, supersonic flight has become common in military aircraft. The advantages of hyperfast warplanes are that they can be difficult for enemy radars to detect, and even more […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

The Marines of the future

In the summer of 2019, the 38th commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. David Berger, published his Commandant’s Planning Guidance, intended to align the Marine Corps with the 2018 National Defense Strategy. While it is standard for a new service chief to issue such a “vision” statement, Berger’s plan was noteworthy for its revolutionary character.
MILITARY
WTAJ

WTAJ

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy