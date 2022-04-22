ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Entertainment critic Derek Sante previews 'Unbearable Weight,' 'The Bad Guys'

By News 3 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — If it's Friday, that means new movies and shows...

The Hollywood Reporter

NAB: MSG Sphere Plans Unwrapped as Studio Explores Collaboration With Hollywood

Delegates who converge on Las Vegas this week for the first NAB Show since 2019 will notice a new addition emerging in the famous skyline — the MSG Sphere at the Venetian, which could usher in a new canvas for filmmakers and all sort of immersive entertainment when it opens next year. During a session on the opening day of NAB, a team from MSG Sphere Studios — the production arm of the venture — confirmed that it is talking to everyone from Hollywood directors to musicians while revealing new details about the creative content plans. When completed, the massive sphere...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Kendall Jenner Says She 'Always Had a Feeling' Kourtney Kardashian Would End Up with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's family has long been supportive of Travis Barker — but perhaps one member even more so than the rest. On Wednesday, while discussing her family's upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kourtney revealed to PEOPLE that her sisters — namely Kendall Jenner — pushed "for years" to have her take the next step in her friendship with Barker, 46.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Might Want to Check out Netflix's No. 4 Show Right Now

Yellowstone fans who are missing the show between seasons might want to check out Netflix's number four show night now. If you're needing a dose of life on the range-style drama, Heartland is the show to queue up. The show has 15 seasons and they are all streaming on Netflix right now, only trailing behind Bridgerton and Better Call Saul — as well as popular kids series Cocomelon — in popularity.
TV SERIES
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.
TV & VIDEOS
Nicolas Cage
TheStreet

Classic Las Vegas Casino Makes a Change No Strip Casino Has Embraced

In the mid-1990s Las Vegas made an ill-fated effort to market itself as a family destination. That move made some sense, as the city does have a sort of overgrown-theme-park feel, In fact, the then-new MGM Grand casino/hotel had an actual amusement park built on its property to give kids something to do while their parents were gambling.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak

Former Las Vegas home of casino owner Bob Stupak. (Courtesy South Bay Realty/Stupak Las Vegas) A Las Vegas nonprofit is working to help a dog find a new family after they say the dog either suffered abuse or was hit by a car. Remember the Caesars Palace Grand Prix on...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CNET

Why Thousands of Netflix Users Are Canceling, and How to Quit

Streaming video giant Netflix recently shocked the entertainment industry by reporting the loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022. The company had previously projected an increase of 2.5 million subscribers for that period. Why are so many users leaving Netflix? The decline of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions is...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Hulu’s ‘Captive Audience’ May Be the Craziest True Crime Documentary of the Year

There are twisty true crime stories, and then there’s Captive Audience. Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries isn’t just an intimate deep dive into how one family’s darkest moments became national news. It’s also a true story that has so many unexpected twists that it will leave you with your jaw on the floor. In 1972, Steven Stayner was kidnapped at the age of seven. That kidnapping is the first detail in a story that would come to involve Stayner’s heroic return to his family, an Emmy-nominated miniseries, and a serial killer. If you’re the type of person who likes to know...
TV SERIES
8 News Now

Barry Manilow weekend Las Vegas shows canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Barry Manilow performances on Friday, April 22 and Saturday, April 23 have been canceled. “Barry Manilow and Westgate Las Vegas apologize for any inconvenience and look forward to welcoming you at a future date,” a release from Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino read. The shows were canceled due to […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

