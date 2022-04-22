Entertainment critic Derek Sante previews 'Unbearable Weight,' 'The Bad Guys'

There are twisty true crime stories, and then there’s Captive Audience. Hulu’s latest true crime docuseries isn’t just an intimate deep dive into how one family’s darkest moments became national news. It’s also a true story that has so many unexpected twists that it will leave you with your jaw on the floor. In 1972, Steven Stayner was kidnapped at the age of seven. That kidnapping is the first detail in a story that would come to involve Stayner’s heroic return to his family, an Emmy-nominated miniseries, and a serial killer. If you’re the type of person who likes to know...

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO