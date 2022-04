You can watch the full "Getting There" special in the video player above. A few months after opening, what are the complaints about I-4 Ultimate?. The largest reconstruction of Interstate 4 since the 132-mile highway was first built in 1958 finished just a few months ago. It includes the first toll lanes on I-4. Greg Fox takes us on a "road trip with drivers" to see what they think about the new lanes, safety, and if "Getting There" on I-4 is any better.

