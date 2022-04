Click here to read the full article. On Monday, an unqualified Trump-appointed federal judge in Florida ended the national mandate requiring face masks on airplanes and public transit, representing a major victory for those who have decided that the worst thing about a global pandemic that has killed nearly one million Americans is the minor inconvenience of wearing a face mask. But the Covid-19 pandemic is not over. There’s still an average of 37,000 new cases and 400 deaths every day, and on April 12th, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra extended the country’s Public Health Emergency status...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO