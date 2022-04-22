ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOE: Dozens of employees placed on leave over claims they submitted fake COVID-19 vaccine cards

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
Dozens of Department of Education staff will be placed on unpaid leave following claims that they submitted fake COVID-19 vaccination cards to satisfy the city’s vaccination mandate.

The DOE says there are approximately 70 employees who will be put on unpaid leave as early as Monday following allegations that they submitted fake vaccination cards.

The United Federation of Teachers, the union representing these employees, says they intend to sue the DOE over accusations of staffers using fake vaccine cards, saying those claims have not been proven.

An attorney for the union sent the DOE a letter saying the department cannot suspend employees based on mere speculation that the vaccine cards are fake.

Instead, the attorney says the DOE must follow due process procedures and that staff members have a right to a hearing before the department can deprive them of their livelihood.

A statement from the DOE says that “fraudulent vaccination cards are not only illegal, they undermine the best line of protection our schools have against COVID-19-- universal adult vaccination.”

Mayor Eric Adams was asked about the issue on Friday in a briefing, and he expressed his disappointment.

While there is no word on what exactly led the DOE to believe the vaccine cards are fake, the department says the city’s special commissioner of investigation and law enforcement agencies are investigating.

