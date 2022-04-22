ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elephant Butte, NM

State Police release information on roll-over crash involving teens at Elephant Butte

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M . (KRQE) – A 17-year-old girl is facing charges after police say she rolled a truck. The complaint released by New Mexico State Police said they got a call from park rangers at Elephant Butte asking for assistance.

They said that a pontoon boat was tipping over that involved teenagers who had thrown a party involving underage drinking. When officers arrived, about 20-30 vehicles occupied by teenagers began to flee.

Minutes later, one of those vehicles, a blue Dodge truck rolled. Two girls and one boy were injured. Police identified the driver as 17-year-old Juliana Mata who was asked and agreed to give a blood sample and then was released to her guardian. Police have confirmed the group was among those at the Butte. Mata has been charged with aggravated DWI resulting in great bodily injury. Las Cruces schools confirmed the kids involved are students in their district.

