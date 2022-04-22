Memorial services held for 23-year-old woman shot and killed in the Bronx last Tuesday

It’s been just over a week since 23-year-old Sally Ntim was struck and killed by a stray bullet in Concourse Village, and her devastated loved ones are still reeling from the loss.

Family and friends of Ntim on Friday were gathering to remember a young life lost too soon to yet another senseless act of gun violence.

Ntim, an innocent bystander, was killed late last Tuesday while sitting in a car on Sheridan Avenue. A stray bullet from nearby gunfire struck her in the head.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Her family says she was an entrepreneur known for her contagious laugh and smile. They say she was robbed of her future.

Her family and friends also set up a GoFundMe in her memory which has already raised nearly $14,000.