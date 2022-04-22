ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Climate Org Backed by Billie Eilish, Bon Iver Releases Music Industry Sustainability Guide

By Chris Eggertsen
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Music Declares Emergency , a group dedicated to guiding the music industry’s response to the global climate crisis , has released a sustainability guide for music businesses, artists and fans just in time for Earth Day on Friday (April 22). In addition, the organization has announced the launch of a U.S. chapter.

Launched in the U.K. in 2019, Music Declares Emergency has since opened chapters in France, Germany, Switzerland, Chile and Canada. The group is described in a press release as “a collective of music industry professionals, artists, and organizations that collaborate with grassroots climate partners to shepherd the music industry to make substantive strides towards mitigating human contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.” Its rallying cry is the motto “No Music on a Dead Planet.”

The new guide, which has been dubbed a “climate pack” for the music industry, was written by experts from businesses and organizations including Sony Music Publishing, Julie’s Bicycle and ecolibrium , which helps the live events industry reduce its environmental impact. Included in the guide are tips applicable to artists, record labels, managers, venues, merch operations and more. You can download it here .

To date, Music Declares Emergency says it’s collected over 6,000 signatures from across the music industry in support of a declaration calling for an immediate governmental response to the climate crisis, including from stars like Billie Eilish , Bon Iver , Arcade Fire , Major Lazer , The Pretenders , The 1975 and Tegan and Sara . Among other initiatives, it also partnered with Beggars Group and Ninja Tune to announce and promote their transitions to net zero within specific timeframes and helped curate the Climate Music Blowout conference in London last October.

“If you’re ever going to get involved in climate action, the time is now,” said Music Declares Emergency co-founder Fay Milton , who is also a member of the band Savages , in a statement. “In a few years’ time it will be too late. Environmental ‘tipping points’ are very close on the horizon, that’s when the ice melts and no longer reflects the sun’s heat and the earth suddenly starts heating up more quickly, or the permafrost thaws and releases loads of methane into the atmosphere.”

“Once we reach those points, there’s no going back,” Milton continued. “This is why kids are chaining themselves to buildings and sitting in the road in front of cars, desperate to make people pay attention. It’s really hard to think about this stuff and it’s all just really heartbreaking, but while there is still time, I’m not going to stop trying my best to push for the change we need.”

Those interested in signing Music Declares Emergency’s declaration, making a donation and learn more about the organization can visit musicdeclares.net/us or contact MDE at musicdeclaresus@gmail.com.

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

Billie Eilish Puts a New Spin on Wearing a Coat at the 2022 GRAMMYs

Billie Eilish is turning heads again on the red carpet, and this time it's at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards!. The "Happier Than Ever" singer stepped out in Las Vegas on Sunday, turning heads in a bold ensemble that featured a coat -- except not how you might think. Instead of putting her arms through the sleeves, Eilish donned the outerwear through a hole at the neck of the coat, layered over a matching black draped garment with black boots. The star's look was complete with dark sunglasses and her hair in an updo.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

See Billie Eilish Bring Out Damon Albarn for ‘Getting Older,’ Gorillaz’s ‘Feel Good Inc’ at Coachella

Click here to read the full article. Billie Eilish brought out surprise guest Damon Albarn during her Coachella headlining set Saturday, with the two singers first duetting on “Getting Older” before performing Gorillaz’s “Feel Good Inc.” Along with the Blur frontman, De La Soul rapper Posdnous also appeared on stage to deliver his verses from the 2005 Demon Days hit. “This is the craziest shit I’ve ever experienced,” Eilish told the crowd. “[Damon] changed my life in a lot of ways, and changed my view of what music and art and creation could be.” Albarn — making his first high-profile appearance since his...
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Billie Eilish Fell On Her Face During Coachella Performance But Totally Owned It With Funny Response

Being the youngest headliner in Coachella history at the tender age of 20 is no small task. But Billie Eilish is rising to the challenge and absolutely killing it on stage in the role. Well, for the most part. The singer had a slight hiccup during her last performance at the festival when she fell on her face in front of the attendees and those watching the YouTube livestream of the event. True to form, though, Eilish totally owned the snafu with a funny response.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Billie Eilish Falls Onstage and Laughs It Off During Second Coachella Show

Watch: Billie Eilish's HISTORIC Performance at Coachella 2022. Billie Eilish was head over heels at Coachella…literally!. The 20-year-old phenom took a tumble while onstage during her headlining performance at the popular California music festival's second weekend on April 23. As the lights dimmed and Billie prepared to sing her hit "Getting Older," she slipped and landed directly onto her face.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Mia Khalifa
Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish and Finneas Were the Oscars’ Best-Dressed Siblings

Billie Eilish and Finneas are always a package deal. As siblings and creative partners, they make music, perform, and occasionally dominate the red carpet together, too. This was certainly the case at tonight’s Oscars, where the pair are set to perform during the ceremony. Eilish and Finneas hit the step and repeat in complementary looks by Gucci. In the label’s all-black designs, they embraced classic Hollywood glamour in their own distinctive way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
UPI News

Becky G to release new album 'Esquemas' in May

April 20 (UPI) -- Becky G will return with a new album in May. The 25-year-old singer will release her second studio album, Esquemas, on May 13. Becky G shared the album title, release date and cover art Wednesday on Instagram. "ESQUEMAS 5/13 - My album is coming!!!!" she captioned...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Billie Eilish surprises Girl In Red with Norwegian Grammy at Coachella 2022

Billie Eilish surprised Girl In Red by presenting her with a Spellemann award at Coachella 2022 this weekend – check out the video below. The Norwegian artist, real name Marie Ulven, won the statue – often referred to as a Norwegian Grammy – in the Album Of The Year category for her acclaimed 2021 debut ‘If I Could Make It Go Quiet’.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Industry#Climate#Sony Music Publishing#Ecolibrium
AFP

With unprecedented Coachella showing, Latin music continues US dominance

An unprecedented number of Latin acts performed at this year’s Coachella, commanding the festival's main stage as the popularity of Spanish-language music soars. - 'Infinite possibilites' - The Latin celebration of Coachella comes as Spanish-language music continues to find mainstream success. 
MUSIC
NME

Angel Olsen covers Harry Styles’ unreleased track ‘Boyfriends’

Angel Olsen has covered an unreleased new Harry Styles song – hear her rendition of ‘Boyfriends’ below. ‘Boyfriends’ was one of a pair of songs Styles debuted live at the first of his two headline sets at Coachella 2022 last weekend, which was reportedly attended by over 100,000 people.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Chile
Country
France
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Music
NME

Watch Omar Apollo join Daniel Caesar at Coachella 2022 to perform ‘Invincible’

Omar Apollo joined Daniel Caesar at weekend two of Coachella 2022 to perform their recently released collaborative single ‘Invincible’ – watch footage below. After performing his own set on the Outdoor Theatre earlier in the day, Apollo joined Caesar during his set on the Coachella Stage to run through their sleek pop song ‘Invincible’.
MUSIC
Billboard

How to Watch Coachella 2022 at Home

Click here to read the full article. Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is heading back to Indio, Calif., this weekend (April 22-24) for a second trio of music-filled days in the desert. Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and The Weeknd x Swedish House Mafia are headlining again this weekend, with other A-list stars set to take the stage, including Anitta, Doja Cat, 88rising (featuring aespa), Karol G, Brockhampton, Baby Keem, Phoebe Bridgers, Maneskin, Daniel Caesar, Grupo Firme, Big Sean, Flume and more. If you can’t head to the desert to see the performances in person, that doesn’t mean you’ll miss out on...
COACHELLA, CA
Vogue Magazine

Billie Eilish Brings Sporty Style to Her Showstopping Coachella Performance

Last night at Coachella, Billie Eilish made history by becoming the festival’s youngest ever headliner—and she did so in the utmost style. Emerging onto the darkened stage in an enormous deconstructed puffer jacket, the 20-year-old pop star dropped the coat to the floor to perform her opening number, “Bury a Friend,” revealing a classic Eilish look underneath: a baggy tee with a graffiti print, matching cycling shorts, wrist warmers, and stacks of chunky silver necklaces. The final, perfectly sporty, touch? A pair of white sneakers and knee pads, of course. (Eilish recently announced that she was also working with Nike on her own style of Air Force 1s, but the sneakers she wore yesterday actually came from the PSNY x Nike Air Force 1 collection, created in collaboration with Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of the cult New York brand Public School.)
CELEBRITIES
NME

The Regrettes follow up playful Coachella 2022 performance with UK summer shows announcement

The Regrettes have announced two headline shows in the UK this summer. Tickets will be available here. The LA band, who had previously shared that they’d be playing TRNSMT, 2000trees, and a Sounds of the City show opening for Foals and Wet Leg at Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl, added two gigs at London’s Omeara on June 24 and Brighton’s Patterns on June 25. See the full list of dates below.
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

Taylor Swift Celebrates Record Store Day 2022, Shouts Out ‘Taylor’s Version’ Mural at Nashville Retailer

Click here to read the full article. Taylor Swift is celebrating Record Store Day 2022. The 32-year-old pop superstar, who was announced earlier this year as the first-ever global ambassador for Record Store Day, took to social media on Saturday (April 23) to acknowledge the annual event and give a special shout-out to Nashville-based indie music retailer Grimey’s New and Pre-Loved Music. “Happy Record Store Day!” Swift wrote in her Instagram Story. “Honored to be this year’s Global Ambassador and glad we get to celebrate these sacred & important places now more than ever.” The singer’s post included a mural photo of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Billboard

Fans Choose The Kid LAROI’s ‘Thousand Miles’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Click here to read the full article. The Kid LAROI‘s latest song “Thousand Miles” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (April 22) on Billboard, choosing the 18-year-old singer’s radio-ready single as their favorite new music release of the past week. The brooding and self-loathing anthem brought in 38% of the vote, beating out new music by Ed Sheeran featuring Lil Baby (“2Step”), Megan Thee Stallion (“Plan B”), Pusha T (It’s Almost Dry), PinkPantheress featuring Willow (“Where You Are”), and others. “Thousand Miles” finds LAROI lamenting on his inability to do things right in a...
MUSIC
NME

Kendrick Lamar joins Baby Keem for pair of songs at Coachella 2022

Kendrick Lamar made a surprise appearance during Baby Keem‘s Coachella 2022 performance last night (April 22) – see the footage below. Lamar, who recently announced the release of his fifth studio album, ‘Mr Morale & The Big Steppers’, joined his cousin on the Sahaha stage for ‘Family Ties’ and ‘Vent’, the final two songs of his set. It was Keem’s second consecutive weekend performing at the festival.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Tom Grennan recovering after NYC attack

UK singer Tom Grennan is recovering from an "unprovoked attack" which has left him with injuries including a torn ear-drum, his manager has announced. The 26-year-old is said to have been attacked and robbed outside a bar in Manhattan after performing in New York on Wednesday. He has been forced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Billboard

Billboard

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
754K+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy