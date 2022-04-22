Climate Org Backed by Billie Eilish, Bon Iver Releases Music Industry Sustainability Guide

Click here to read the full article.

Music Declares Emergency , a group dedicated to guiding the music industry’s response to the global climate crisis , has released a sustainability guide for music businesses, artists and fans just in time for Earth Day on Friday (April 22). In addition, the organization has announced the launch of a U.S. chapter.

Launched in the U.K. in 2019, Music Declares Emergency has since opened chapters in France, Germany, Switzerland, Chile and Canada. The group is described in a press release as “a collective of music industry professionals, artists, and organizations that collaborate with grassroots climate partners to shepherd the music industry to make substantive strides towards mitigating human contribution to greenhouse gas emissions.” Its rallying cry is the motto “No Music on a Dead Planet.”

The new guide, which has been dubbed a “climate pack” for the music industry, was written by experts from businesses and organizations including Sony Music Publishing, Julie’s Bicycle and ecolibrium , which helps the live events industry reduce its environmental impact. Included in the guide are tips applicable to artists, record labels, managers, venues, merch operations and more. You can download it here .

To date, Music Declares Emergency says it’s collected over 6,000 signatures from across the music industry in support of a declaration calling for an immediate governmental response to the climate crisis, including from stars like Billie Eilish , Bon Iver , Arcade Fire , Major Lazer , The Pretenders , The 1975 and Tegan and Sara . Among other initiatives, it also partnered with Beggars Group and Ninja Tune to announce and promote their transitions to net zero within specific timeframes and helped curate the Climate Music Blowout conference in London last October.

“If you’re ever going to get involved in climate action, the time is now,” said Music Declares Emergency co-founder Fay Milton , who is also a member of the band Savages , in a statement. “In a few years’ time it will be too late. Environmental ‘tipping points’ are very close on the horizon, that’s when the ice melts and no longer reflects the sun’s heat and the earth suddenly starts heating up more quickly, or the permafrost thaws and releases loads of methane into the atmosphere.”

“Once we reach those points, there’s no going back,” Milton continued. “This is why kids are chaining themselves to buildings and sitting in the road in front of cars, desperate to make people pay attention. It’s really hard to think about this stuff and it’s all just really heartbreaking, but while there is still time, I’m not going to stop trying my best to push for the change we need.”

Those interested in signing Music Declares Emergency’s declaration, making a donation and learn more about the organization can visit musicdeclares.net/us or contact MDE at musicdeclaresus@gmail.com.