Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week he has appointed Doria Robinson, 48, of Richmond, to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. Since 2008, Robinson has been executive director of Urban Tilth, which works to build a just local food system by, in part, educating, training and hiring community members to grow their own edible gardens to provide healthy foods to the community. The nonprofit operates more than a half-dozen school and community gardens, including the North Richmond Farm.

