ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Concern that Joel Embiid has torn ligament in thumb, but Embiid has vowed to play through injury

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FxzZy_0fHWWgXv00

Shams Charania: There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in thumb, listed as “available” for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/76e…8:06 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Assorted thoughts on Siakam’s postseason struggles and not writing him off, the coverage of the Embiid game-winner and math.

theathletic.com/3266582/2022/0…8:01 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Sixers are now saying Joel Embiid will be listed as “available” on the injury report with a right thumb sprain – 6:35 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

Re: Joel Embiid: When we talk thumb sprains we generally focus on two primary ligaments, the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and the radial collateral ligament (RCL). (1/4) – 6:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

No Joel Embiid on the 5:30 injury report. Only Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) are listed as out. #Sixers5:40 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski on Joel Embiid experiencing significant pain in his right thumb and possible MRI in the near future to determine whether there is ligament damage. Despite the discomfort, Embiid is determined to play Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…5:39 PM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Embiid plans to play through potential thorn ligament in right thumb

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…5:32 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid “twisted” his thumb in Game 3, but practiced Friday with a soft brace and is not listed on the injury report for Saturday’s Game 4. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-…5:21 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff. – 5:06 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid in his own words to me at practice today — “sore, but okay.”

Sixers staffers highlighted his discomfort in private on Wednesday to help talk up his heroic second half. Now it’s one of a few reasons their closeout opportunity is even more valuable phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt…5:04 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

An update on Joel Embiid as the team prepares for Game 4 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/22/six… via @SixersWire4:50 PM

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right thumb but practiced today and and expects to play in game 4, sources told ESPN. It’s possible he gets an MRI in the near future to determine the extent of the injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and I – 4:49 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 4:37 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Danny Green on being part of the last two playoff game-winners between Sixers and Raptors (Kawhi’s iconic shot in 2019 and Embiid’s shot Thursday night): “I’m glad I was a part of it on this side of it…I’ve been getting the lucky bounces here and there. Hopefully it continues” – 2:56 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Danny Green said his technical, and his reaction to it, looked worse because he was getting “beaten up” by his teammates after getting it. He said both Joel Embiid and James Harden were afraid he was going to get himself ejected. – 2:07 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Danny Green said his first look on the game-winning shot in Game 3 for Joel Embiid was to the basket, and that Nick Nurse moving Fred VanVleet under the basket took that look away. Said he then just focused on getting Embiid the ball in his shooting pocket to get it off quick. – 1:59 PM

David Thorpe @coachthorpe

Barnes, FVV, Trent Jr. all sick or injured to some degree. Young to lesser degree. Raptors missed 3 ft’s in final moments and Embiid made an incredible shot. Bad luck, some incredible play from Philly, and a few missed free throws are not grounds for panic. – 1:39 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid donned a brace on his right wrist during practice. pic.twitter.com/P9CUZliiup1:38 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07J1n3_0fHWWgXv00

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Here’s a look at what Joel Embiid has on his wrist, same as after the game the other night. Doc Rivers told us he practiced today and is good, and Joel outright dismissed the idea that he’d miss G4 because of it pic.twitter.com/0KW1N84pFn1:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wz88z_0fHWWgXv00

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid was wearing a soft brace on his hand/wrist when we were let into practice today. He was jokingly shooting free throws with his left hand. Doc Rivers said Embiid was able to use that hand during practice. pic.twitter.com/dt0KypQbBU1:35 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y6B4w_0fHWWgXv00

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “fine” despite his wrist injury #Sixers1:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid has his hand wrapped at practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xBGFz3BQwY1:30 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKcyR_0fHWWgXv00

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Nurse said he considered guarding inbound on final play of OT but thought was to have another defender watching Embiid. Concern was Philly would throw it into the post. Raps missed a switch on the screen. “If I could go back & do it again I’d like to change about 3 things we did” – 12:53 PM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

“I’d like to change about three things that we did, but we didn’t execute any and he hit a really tough shot, right?” — Nurse on how the Raptors defended Embiid’s game winner. – 12:35 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam said he hasn’t re-watched Embiid’s game-winner. “It’s been tough to look at it.”

“There’s nothing we can do about it. We can’t change it.” – 12:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Pascal Siakam admits he hasn’t watched Joel Embiid’s game-winning shot. “It’s painful for me to watch that.” Says there’s not much to be said besides Embiid hitting it. – 12:19 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Pascal Siakam was asked about the crowd reaction to Embiid in Toronto the other night: “I don’t think Philly has anything personal against me. If we’re playing them they’re gonna boo me. It is what it is.” – 12:16 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Pascal Siakam with a funny line about what crowds are like for away players when asked about Toronto fans disliking Joel Embiid. “I don’t think Philly has anything personal against me. They’re just gonna boo me. You’re on the road. It is what it is.” – 12:15 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#NBA top-selling Jersey: James Harden is second behind LeBron James. Joel Embiid is sixth on the list. pic.twitter.com/LS0UJDwPdT12:07 PM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rc4zj_0fHWWgXv00

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Tobias Harris is locking in on defense. Doc Rivers is pushing the right buttons in timeouts. James Harden is picking Joel Embiid up when he needs it.

They don’t have much time together, but the Sixers look like they’re figuring things out phillyvoice.com/james-harden-s…11:54 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 37 PTS

✅ 18 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 3 STL

✅ 14-22 FG

Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r in each of his last six playoff games, all of which were losses. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history:

6 – Jokic

5 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

5 – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/tYSwZqc3Wj9:21 AM

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D9GOJ_0fHWWgXv00

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

Some of the most effective performers in the playoffs–Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Deandre Ayton–are big men.

Meanwhile, a ton of great centers barely play.

What’s the secret to winning with big men in 2022?

A TrueHoop investigation from @David Thorpe.

truehoop.com/p/for-nba-big-…8:25 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sixers’ Joel Embiid puts Raptors demons to rest, draining buzzer-beater and placing 2019 loss behind him inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer #NBA6:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid singled out Tobias Harris for his performance in this series with the Raptors thus far #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/21/joe… via @SixersWire6:11 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Sixers plan to list Joel Embiid as available with a right thumb sprain for Game 4, team says. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 22, 2022

Kyle Neubeck: Joel Embiid is not going to be listed on the injury report for tomorrow’s game against Toronto, I am told -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / April 22, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Further testing would give the Sixers and Embiid a clearer picture on a possible ligament injury. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 22, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Sixers Star Joel Embiid

When NBA players and coaches criticize the officiating in a public forum, they assuredly receive some mail from the league’s office in short order. And that’s exactly what Sixers star Joel Embiid received Monday. From the desk of the Association:. Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Complex

People Sound Off After Stephen A. Smith Says Kyrie Irving Would Use Russia Invading Ukraine as Excuse to Not Play

Stephen A. Smith prompted reactions once again on Monday after he suggested that Kyrie Irving would use Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as an excuse to not play. Prior to Monday’s First Take, Smith promised to go off on the Brooklyn Nets following the team’s third consecutive defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. “Honest to God I don’t know what I’m going to say this morning,” he tweeted. When the episode arrived, he directed some particularly questionable criticism at Irving, who he appeared to suggest would make up any excuse in order to skip a game.
NBA
The Spun

Joel Embiid Will Require Surgery: NBA World Reacts

Joel Embiid is going to get surgery on his right thumb, but that won’t happen until the Philadelphia 76ers season ends. Embiid will require surgery to address the ligament tear in his right thumb but is intent on playing through it for the time being. Embiid first suffered the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson And Larry Bird Agreed When Michael Jordan Told Them In 1992 That The NBA Was His League: "I Just Want You Two To Know, There's A New Sheriff In Town And His Name Is Michael Jordan."

Michael Jordan has always been supremely confident in himself and his abilities, it was part of the mentality that allowed him to become good enough to win 6 NBA titles in 8 years and claim the title of GOAT. And his desire was always to surpass the best, which for him meant overtaking the legacies of Magic Johnson and Larry Bird, the two players that dominated the NBA between them in the 1980s.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Ramona Shelburne
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Al Horford
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Fred Vanvleet
The Spun

NBA Announces Punishment For Jazz Star Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz star center Rudy Gobert may have gotten a little too excited in his post-game press conference after beating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4. Unfortunately for him, the NBA has delivered its judgment. In a statement just released by the NBA, the league announced that Gobert has been...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Joel Embiid fined $15K for comments about officiating after 76ers' Game 4 loss vs. Raptors

76ers star Joel Embiid was fined $15,000 by the NBA on Monday for comments he made about the officials following Philadelphia's Game 4 loss vs. Toronto in the first round of the playoffs on Saturday. Embiid sarcastically congratulated the referees after the Philly's 110-102 defeat in a game in which the Raptors shot 35 free throws and the Sixers only took 25.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Raptors#Ucl
Boston

Ben Simmons ruled out for Game 4 of Celtics-Nets series

It was previously reported that Simmons would make his Nets debut Monday. Ben Simmons won’t be playing in Game 4, after all. The All-Star point guard was ruled out for Monday’s game after initial reports said that he would make his Nets debut in Game 4. Simmons suffered a herniated disc in his back in March.
BOSTON, MA
Financial World

NBA issues fine to Joel Embiid

Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid was handed a $15,000 fine for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers and Toronto Raptors series. As Embiid was walking out of the court, he gave an extended golf clap to the officiating crew. The 76ers missed out on a chance...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
FanSided

Joel Embiid’s injury appears even worse than 76ers fans could have imagined

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid injured his right thumb, and reports indicate that it is worse than expected. The Philadelphia 76ers were riding high after Joel Embiid hit a game-winning three-pointer in overtime in Game 3 to defeat the Toronto Raptors. Despite that, it was revealed that Embiid was dealing with pain in his right thumb. As it turns out, the injury was worse than expected.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

100K+
Followers
147K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy