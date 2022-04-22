Concern that Joel Embiid has torn ligament in thumb, but Embiid has vowed to play through injury

Shams Charania: There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff.

76ers’ Embiid reportedly suffering “significant pain” in thumb, listed as “available” for Game 4 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/22/76e… – 8:06 PM

Assorted thoughts on Siakam’s postseason struggles and not writing him off, the coverage of the Embiid game-winner and math.

theathletic.com/3266582/2022/0… – 8:01 PM

The Sixers are now saying Joel Embiid will be listed as “available” on the injury report with a right thumb sprain – 6:35 PM

Re: Joel Embiid: When we talk thumb sprains we generally focus on two primary ligaments, the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and the radial collateral ligament (RCL). (1/4) – 6:13 PM

No Joel Embiid on the 5:30 injury report. Only Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) and Charles Bassey (right shoulder sprain) are listed as out. #Sixers – 5:40 PM

Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski on Joel Embiid experiencing significant pain in his right thumb and possible MRI in the near future to determine whether there is ligament damage. Despite the discomfort, Embiid is determined to play Game 4 against the Toronto Raptors. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:39 PM

Embiid plans to play through potential thorn ligament in right thumb

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:32 PM

Joel Embiid “twisted” his thumb in Game 3, but practiced Friday with a soft brace and is not listed on the injury report for Saturday’s Game 4. inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 5:21 PM

There is fear that Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA star Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his right thumb, but Embiid has vowed to continue playing through the injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Embiid will rely on his pain tolerance and 76ers‘ medical staff. – 5:06 PM

Embiid in his own words to me at practice today — “sore, but okay.”

Sixers staffers highlighted his discomfort in private on Wednesday to help talk up his heroic second half. Now it’s one of a few reasons their closeout opportunity is even more valuable phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-rapt… – 5:04 PM

An update on Joel Embiid as the team prepares for Game 4 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/22/six… via @SixersWire – 4:50 PM

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is experiencing pain and discomfort in his right thumb but practiced today and and expects to play in game 4, sources told ESPN. It’s possible he gets an MRI in the near future to determine the extent of the injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski and I – 4:49 PM

Joel Embiid (thumb) is not listed on the Sixers’ injury report for tomorrow’s Game 4 at Toronto. He was wearing the soft brace during today’s practice, but Doc Rivers said that was just for precautionary reasons.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes (sprained ankle) is listed as doubtful. – 4:37 PM

Danny Green on being part of the last two playoff game-winners between Sixers and Raptors (Kawhi’s iconic shot in 2019 and Embiid’s shot Thursday night): “I’m glad I was a part of it on this side of it…I’ve been getting the lucky bounces here and there. Hopefully it continues” – 2:56 PM

Danny Green said his technical, and his reaction to it, looked worse because he was getting “beaten up” by his teammates after getting it. He said both Joel Embiid and James Harden were afraid he was going to get himself ejected. – 2:07 PM

Danny Green said his first look on the game-winning shot in Game 3 for Joel Embiid was to the basket, and that Nick Nurse moving Fred VanVleet under the basket took that look away. Said he then just focused on getting Embiid the ball in his shooting pocket to get it off quick. – 1:59 PM

Barnes, FVV, Trent Jr. all sick or injured to some degree. Young to lesser degree. Raptors missed 3 ft’s in final moments and Embiid made an incredible shot. Bad luck, some incredible play from Philly, and a few missed free throws are not grounds for panic. – 1:39 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid donned a brace on his right wrist during practice. pic.twitter.com/P9CUZliiup – 1:38 PM

Here’s a look at what Joel Embiid has on his wrist, same as after the game the other night. Doc Rivers told us he practiced today and is good, and Joel outright dismissed the idea that he’d miss G4 because of it pic.twitter.com/0KW1N84pFn – 1:35 PM

Joel Embiid was wearing a soft brace on his hand/wrist when we were let into practice today. He was jokingly shooting free throws with his left hand. Doc Rivers said Embiid was able to use that hand during practice. pic.twitter.com/dt0KypQbBU – 1:35 PM

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is “fine” despite his wrist injury #Sixers – 1:31 PM

Joel Embiid has his hand wrapped at practice today #Sixers pic.twitter.com/xBGFz3BQwY – 1:30 PM

Nurse said he considered guarding inbound on final play of OT but thought was to have another defender watching Embiid. Concern was Philly would throw it into the post. Raps missed a switch on the screen. “If I could go back & do it again I’d like to change about 3 things we did” – 12:53 PM

“I’d like to change about three things that we did, but we didn’t execute any and he hit a really tough shot, right?” — Nurse on how the Raptors defended Embiid’s game winner. – 12:35 PM

Pascal Siakam said he hasn’t re-watched Embiid’s game-winner. “It’s been tough to look at it.”

“There’s nothing we can do about it. We can’t change it.” – 12:19 PM

Pascal Siakam admits he hasn’t watched Joel Embiid’s game-winning shot. “It’s painful for me to watch that.” Says there’s not much to be said besides Embiid hitting it. – 12:19 PM

Pascal Siakam was asked about the crowd reaction to Embiid in Toronto the other night: “I don’t think Philly has anything personal against me. If we’re playing them they’re gonna boo me. It is what it is.” – 12:16 PM

Pascal Siakam with a funny line about what crowds are like for away players when asked about Toronto fans disliking Joel Embiid. “I don’t think Philly has anything personal against me. They’re just gonna boo me. You’re on the road. It is what it is.” – 12:15 PM

#NBA top-selling Jersey: James Harden is second behind LeBron James. Joel Embiid is sixth on the list. pic.twitter.com/LS0UJDwPdT – 12:07 PM

Tobias Harris is locking in on defense. Doc Rivers is pushing the right buttons in timeouts. James Harden is picking Joel Embiid up when he needs it.

They don’t have much time together, but the Sixers look like they’re figuring things out phillyvoice.com/james-harden-s… – 11:54 AM

Nikola Jokic last night:

✅ 37 PTS

✅ 18 REB

✅ 5 AST

✅ 3 STL

✅ 14-22 FG

Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r in each of his last six playoff games, all of which were losses. It’s the longest such streak in NBA history:

6 – Jokic

5 – Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

5 – Joel Embiid pic.twitter.com/tYSwZqc3Wj – 9:21 AM

Some of the most effective performers in the playoffs–Joel Embiid, Al Horford, Deandre Ayton–are big men.

Meanwhile, a ton of great centers barely play.

What’s the secret to winning with big men in 2022?

A TrueHoop investigation from @David Thorpe.

truehoop.com/p/for-nba-big-… – 8:25 AM

Sixers’ Joel Embiid puts Raptors demons to rest, draining buzzer-beater and placing 2019 loss behind him inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-j… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 6:45 PM

Joel Embiid singled out Tobias Harris for his performance in this series with the Raptors thus far #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/21/joe… via @SixersWire – 6:11 PM

