If there's one person who is all-too-familiar with the trials and tribulations that come with a lengthy recovery from a lower-leg injury, it's Klay Thompson. After a 31-month absence due to both ACL and Achilles injuries, Thompson returned to the court on Jan. 9, slowly shaking off the rust as his minutes ramped up throughout the second half of the season.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO