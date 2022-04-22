ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

‘I’m not untouchable’ says Tyson Fury ahead of his big night with Dillian Whyte

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gB84_0fHWVIWO00
Sport

Tyson Fury insisted he is not “untouchable” as he prepares to shake off a fight week free of animosity and go to “war” against Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Fury weighed 18st 12lbs 13oz on the eve of his WBC heavyweight title defence, nearly a stone lighter than six months ago when he knocked out Deontay Wilder in a thrilling third fight between the pair.

Speculation has persisted throughout the build-up that Fury may look to keep the fight at a distance and frustrate Whyte, but the self-styled ‘Gypsy King’ was adamant his defence is not impregnable.

While he has beaten everyone he has faced, Fury was downed four times in his trilogy against Wilder and also had to rise from the canvas to beat Neven Pajkic in 2011 and Steve Cunningham two years later.

“I’m not sure about all this outboxing – unless I’m Houdini, I can definitely hit them all, for sure, but I’ve definitely been hit before,” said Fury, who has won 31 and drawn one of his 32 fights.

“I’ve been bounced off the canvas more times than a bouncy ball. I’m not this untouchable boxer everyone thinks I might be. I’m just a normal boxing man who has got lucky 32 times in a row, I think!”

Fury and Whyte were training partners on several occasions earlier in their careers and there have been conflicting accounts between the duo on social media at what happened during their sparring sessions.

When they have been together this week, though, there has been a surprising lack of friction, with the bonhomie continuing at Friday’s weigh-in, where Whyte (28-2, 19KOs) scaled 18st 1lb 4oz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGcuC_0fHWVIWO00
Tyson Fury (right) and Dillian Whyte were in playful mood at Friday’s weigh-in (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

“(Whyte is) a decent bloke,” added Fury. “He’s got some morals and we got along like a house on fire in training camps.

“He’s definitely a fearless guy, I’ve sparred him a lot in the past and he didn’t show any weaknesses at all. I’m not going to sit here and slate the fella because I’ve not got anything to slate him on.”

Fury, 33, and Whyte, 34, were in a playful spirits at the final stare down. The 6ft 9in Fury emphasised his five-inch height advantage by standing on his tiptoes at BOXPARK Wembley and Whyte played along by crouching down, with the pair shaking hands, trading baseball caps and sharing wide grins.

They then briefly danced on stage alongside one another but Fury, who has repeatedly suggested he will retire whatever the outcome this weekend, was clear the mood will be different when they next meet.

Don't doubt us, we're going to put a show on like no other before

“We’re going to give you a real fight,” said Fury. “Don’t doubt us, we’re going to put a show on like no other before. It’s going to be a war, don’t worry about that.”

This will be Fury’s first fight on UK soil since August 2018, with his last five bouts in the United States, and it is expected to attract an estimated 94,000 spectators – a post-war British record.

If he does follow through with his plan to hang up his gloves then he is spurning the chance to face either Oleksandr Usyk – the current WBA, IBF and WBO champion, titles all previously held by Fury after he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 – or another domestic rival in Anthony Joshua.

“I’m not interested,” added Fury. “There’s no belts that I haven’t already won or already got that would bring me back.”

While Fury was more aggressive in beating Wilder for the WBC title in February 2020 and then again in October last year, Whyte has been unimpressed by his fellow Briton’s more usual fighting style.

“Fury’s style is boring,” said Whyte. “Now he’s a bit more exciting and in his last few fights he was able to stand and trade with Wilder.

“Wilder is dangerous but not that good, so Fury could stay in the pocket and outwork him and outhustle him, because Wilder didn’t do anything up close apart from throw that big right hand from range.

“People have been saying ‘Tyson Fury, he’s exciting’. No he’s not, he beat up Deontay Wilder three times. Three years prior, no one cared about Tyson Fury fights. The fights were boring.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dillian Whyte accuses Tyson Fury of ‘dirty’ tactics in Wembley win

Dillian Whyte has accused Tyson Fury of engaging “dirty” tactics and says he should have had extra recovery time after being floored during their world heavyweight fight. Fury retained his WBC heavyweight title with a sixth-round stoppage of British rival Whyte at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, ending Saturday’s bout with a brutal upper cut.
COMBAT SPORTS
newschain

Kidnap suspect known to missing Katie Kenyon, say police

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her. Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning. Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 50-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Dillian Whyte
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
Person
Tyson Fury
newschain

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe’s security, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to India. “Targeting and killing innocent civilians. Redrawing borders by force. Subjugating the will of a free people. This goes against core principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” Ms von der Leyen said in a speech to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitics conference in New Delhi. “In Europe, we see Russia’s aggression as a direct threat to our security.”
POLITICS
newschain

Phil Mickelson requests release from PGA Tour for first LIV Golf event in June

Phil Mickelson has requested a release from the PGA Tour to play the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event in June. The six-time major winner has also registered for May’s US PGA Championship at Southern Hills – where he will be the defending champion – and the US Open at Brookline, which takes place the week after the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club outside London.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Big Night#Untouchable#Combat#Wbc
newschain

Johnny Depp says he was a victim of domestic violence as he concludes evidence

Johnny Depp concluded his testimony during the US defamation lawsuit brought against Amber Heard by saying that he had been the victim of domestic abuse. The actor has been giving evidence in person at the trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, during which he has been asked about his own violent episodes and allegations that he physically assaulted his former partner.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Edward and Sophie touch down on latest Caribbean stop

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have arrived in Antigua and Barbuda amid warnings from the island to avoid “phoney sanctimony” over slavery. Edward and Sophie have a full day of engagements planned for Monday’s visit, including a trip to the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium where they will meet former West Indies cricketers.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Who could succeed Chris Silverwood as England head coach?

England are looking for a new head coach to succeed Chris Silverwood. Silverwood left the role following this winter’s Ashes mauling and the top priority of England’s new managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key will be filling the post ahead of this summer’s home Test series against New Zealand.
SPORTS
newschain

Sophie hoists disabled woman into boat and hugs boy, eight, at sailing academy

The Countess of Wessex helped hoist a disabled sailor into a boat and hugged an eight-year-old boy as part on her visit to Antigua and Barbuda’s National Sailing Academy. Sophie, and her husband the Earl of Wessex, heard about the Sail-Ability programme, which offers people with disabilities, especially children, the opportunity to get involved in water activities.
WORLD
newschain

Romantic Proposal returns with stylish Woodlands verdict

Romantic Proposal made a perfect return to action with a smooth success in the Listed Anglesey Lodge Equine Hospital Woodlands Stakes at Naas. Winner of the Flying Five last term, Romantic Proposal was last seen finishing down the field on heavy ground in the Prix de l’Abbaye at ParisLongchamp last October.
ANIMALS
newschain

Pep Guardiola urges Manchester City to forget Real Madrid’s history

Pep Guardiola has urged his players to play the team rather than the club as Manchester City prepare to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals. City host the 13-time European champions in the first leg of their last-four tie at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday bidding to reach the final for only the second time following last year’s runners-up finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Meghan’s father Thomas Markle says he has a right to meet his grandchildren

The Duchess of Sussex’s father has said he and the Queen have a right to meet the children of Meghan and the Duke of Sussex. Thomas Markle, 77, said he is planning to fly over to the UK in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and while he is here he hopes to meet members of the royal family and his grandchildren – Archie and Lilibet – for the first time.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy