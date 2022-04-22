Get free tickets to Worlds of Fun when you apply for a job. Here’s what to know

Worlds of Fun amusement park is looking to hire 3,000 employees this summer, and they are offering free park admission on Sunday to those who apply.

The park is calling the event “Apply & Ride,” and it starts at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 24 at 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave.

At the event, people will have a chance to apply and interview for jobs right on the spot. Prospective applicants just need to bring two forms of identification to get the process started. Examples of acceptable IDs include a driver’s license, passport or military state ID, according to Worlds of Fun spokesperson Sean Cunniff.

After applying and interviewing, each applicant will get free admission to a private Friends and Family night at the park.

What kind of jobs are available?

The hiring event is looking for people to serve as seasonal employees to do a wide variety of jobs.

Positions range from mechanics and electricians to security guards and chefs, according to Cunniff. A big chunk of the positions will be made up of ride operators and concessions, he said.

“The best way to describe it is that Worlds of Fun is like a small town in that it has positions that you expect any city to have, that can cover almost any interest,” Cunniff said.

What is the pay?

The jobs will pay between $14 and $17 dollars an hour, and applicants need to be at least 16 years or older to apply.

There are also a few perks to being hired including free admission to the amusement park and other parks in the region, free meals and other discounts.

“We’re very fortunate that we have some great incentives and perks that encourage some of the best ambassadors and some of the best people to come work for us,” Cunniff said.

If you’re interested in a specific role or want to apply ahead of time, you can also apply here.

“There are positions for every experience level at Worlds of Fun. All we ask is that you look for a position where you’d like to make people happy,” Cunniff said.