Laurel, MD

Maryland Teenager, Who Lied To Police, Man Charged In Laurel Shooting: Police

By David Cifarelli
 3 days ago
Davon Andre Dredden Jr. Photo Credit: Laurel Police Department (Facebook)

Two people, including a teenager, were arrested in connection with a shooting and assault that happened in Prince George's County, authorities.

Davon Andre Dreddon Jr, 19, of Columbia, and a 17-year-old girl, who was charged as an adult, were charged in a Laurel shooting that happened earlier this month, the Laurel Police Department said.

Police responded to the shooting in near the 800 block of 8th Street shortly after 1 p.m. on Monday, April 11, police said. Responding officers found Dredden fleeing the scene and later captured him with a gun in his possession, the department said.

Initial investigation revealed Dredden got into a fight with another individual that resulted in Dredden firing multiple shots at the other person. The victim was taken to a local hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening, police said. There were no other injuries.

Further investigation revealed the teenage girl played "an active role in the planning and the execution of the crime," police said. She initially gave officers a fake name and false statements about the incident.

She was charged as an adult on multiple charges including filing a false statement to a peace officer. Meanwhile, Dredden was charged with multiple firearm violations, among other charges. He was released on his own recognizance, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 301-498-0092. Anonymous tips can also be sent via email to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.

Comments / 5

L in Md
3d ago

Released on his own reconnaissance, WTH? Am I missing something here?

