ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

One of Kansas City area’s last holdout districts is finally dropping school mask rule

By Sarah Ritter
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40euhN_0fHWULHC00

One of Kansas City’s last school districts to continue requiring students to wear COVID-19 masks will drop the mandate on Monday.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools announced on Friday that the mandate will end now that Wyandotte County is in a lower risk category for COVID-19. The Kansas City region has seen cases steeply decline since record highs this past winter.

COVID-19 infection rates started ticking upward once again in the Kansas City area earlier this month, fueled by BA.2 cases, but hospitals had yet to see an influx of patients. The Star previously reported that the strain is unlikely to cause a wave as large as previous variants.

“Public health officials recommend that anyone with severe medical conditions, symptoms, possible exposure or a positive COVID-19 test wear a mask,” school district officials wrote in a news release. “Our district respects that some students and staff may choose to continue to wear masks for personal, safety, or other health reasons. Please be respectful and supportive of all choices.”

Many major school districts across Kansas City dropped their mask mandates earlier this year as cases started to decline. In February, officials in Kansas City, Missouri, allowed the health order mandating masks in schools within city limits to expire. Kansas City Public Schools, one of the few districts that was left with a universal mask requirement, later dropped its mandate.

“As a reminder,” KCK district officials said Friday, “we recommend that all families and staff monitor themselves for potential symptoms, such as new cough, headache, congestion, fever, and/or sore throat.”

“Please stay home if you develop symptoms and contact your supervisor, building nurse, or principal. We will continue to work closely with the Unified Government Public Health Department to address concerns related to COVID-19. The district will be prepared to reinstate a mask requirement if needed.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Government
Kansas City, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Education
Kansas City, KS
Government
Wyandotte County, KS
Education
Kansas City, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Health
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Local
Missouri Health
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Government
Kansas City, MO
Health
Kansas City, KS
Health
Local
Missouri Government
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Education
Wyandotte County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas Education
City
Kansas City, KS
WIBW

Kansas among most unsafe states during COVID pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that Kansas is among one of the least safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic. With about 66% of Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and cases on a general downward trend since the start of 2022, WalletHub.com says it released its updated rankings for the Safest States During COVID-19, and Kansas is near the bottom of the list.
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Limits#School Districts#City Region#Kansas Public Schools#Kck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBEZ

Many families stick with homeschooling even as classrooms reopen

The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Two years later, even after schools reopened and vaccines became widely available, many parents have chosen to continue directing their children’s educations themselves. Homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last...
EDUCATION
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
238
Followers
85
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy