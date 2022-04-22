ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City will give every last drop of energy in double bid

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SK0Ke_0fHWTQPO00

Pep Guardiola is confident his Manchester City players will give every “last drop of energy” in pursuit of Premier League and European glory.

The Spaniard’s assertion comes after recently admitting his squad were in “big trouble” in terms of injuries heading into the season’s decisive phase.

Kyle Walker, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan all suffered knocks against Atletico Madrid last week and missed the FA Cup semi-final loss to Liverpool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10beSY_0fHWTQPO00
Kyle Walker has missed City’s last two games with an ankle injury (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

De Bruyne and Gundogan have since returned but Walker is still sidelined and has now been joined in the treatment room by fellow defenders John Stones and Nathan Ake.

With Joao Cancelo suspended for Tuesday’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Real Madrid, Guardiola could have defensive issues if those injured do not prove their fitness.

Yet with the finishing line in sight in both competitions, the Spaniard is confident those who do play can find more in the tank.

He said: “We are who we are and are going to go until the last drop of energy in our bodies and minds. I’m pretty sure of that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raRj8_0fHWTQPO00
Guardiola said his side were in “big trouble” in terms of injuries (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

“The only thing (you ask) is to have the players fit, to have 17 or 18 players available and right now we don’t have it, and I don’t know how much we will be able to.

“But sometimes, when that happens, the 13 or 14 players we have make extra. From my experience they make an extra step.

“You’re not thinking about anything else. They give extra and when you give extra it helps you to win games.

“We have problems in many important positions and you have to adapt. Now we suffer a lot.

“But when we arrive with one month left and the players know we are in trouble, when one winger has to play central defender, he will do it. He’s focused because he knows we are getting so close to the titles and they will do it well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x395D_0fHWTQPO00
Joao Cancelo is suspended for next week’s clash against Real Madrid (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

City host Watford on Saturday hoping to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to four points ahead of rivals Liverpool’s derby against Everton on Sunday.

Guardiola insists this match is so important to his side he has not yet had much time to think about next week’s glamour tie against Real.

He said: “I have had few, few thoughts about Madrid. Brighton (on Wednesday) and Watford were so important.

Kyle will not be ready for tomorrow but he’s much, much better

“Tomorrow at 5pm I will start to watch them.”

Walker is nearing a return from his ankle injury but, given fellow full-back Cancelo’s European ban, will not be risked against the Hornets.

Guardiola said: “Kyle will not be ready for tomorrow but he’s much, much better. We’ll see on Tuesday if he has time.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Kyle Walker
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
newschain

Kidnap suspect known to missing Katie Kenyon, say police

A man arrested by police searching for a missing woman is said to be known to her. Katie Kenyon, 33, from Padiham, Burnley, has not been seen by her worried family since last Friday morning. Detectives at Lancashire Constabulary have been granted a further 36 hours to question a 50-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Manchester City#European#Spaniard#Real Madrid
newschain

Raheem Sterling eyes up Wayne Rooney’s record in Champions League

Raheem Sterling has revealed he has his eye on Wayne Rooney’s English goalscoring record of 30 in the Champions League. Manchester City forward Sterling is currently joint-second on the all-time list of English goalscorers in the competition, alongside Rooney’s former Manchester United team-mate Paul Scholes with 24. Sterling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
newschain

Johnny Depp says he was a victim of domestic violence as he concludes evidence

Johnny Depp concluded his testimony during the US defamation lawsuit brought against Amber Heard by saying that he had been the victim of domestic abuse. The actor has been giving evidence in person at the trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, during which he has been asked about his own violent episodes and allegations that he physically assaulted his former partner.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Carl Winchester set to miss Sunderland’s clash with Rotherham

Sunderland are set to be without Carl Winchester for their vital home clash with Rotherham on Tuesday. The influential midfielder limped off after just 10 minutes of Saturday’s 5-1 victory over Cambridge with a groin injury. Callum Doyle replaced Winchester against Cambridge and the Manchester City loanee could start...
SOCCER
newschain

Russian aggression is threat to Europe’s security, warns EC president

Russia’s aggression in Ukraine is a direct threat to Europe’s security, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said during a visit to India. “Targeting and killing innocent civilians. Redrawing borders by force. Subjugating the will of a free people. This goes against core principles enshrined in the UN Charter,” Ms von der Leyen said in a speech to the Raisina Dialogue, a geopolitics conference in New Delhi. “In Europe, we see Russia’s aggression as a direct threat to our security.”
POLITICS
newschain

Ruins unearthed of ancient temple for Greek god Zeus in Egypt

Egyptian archaeologists have unearthed the ruins of a temple for the Greek god Zeus in the Sinai Peninsula, antiquities authorities said. The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry said the temple ruins were found in the Tell el-Farma archaeological site in north-western Sinai. Tell el-Farma, also known by its ancient name Pelusium,...
RELIGION
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
131K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy