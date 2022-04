Four brave souls signed up to get their heads shaved to support the advancement of life-saving childhood cancer treatments. The Scarlet & Cream Chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln hosted the annual Shave for the Brave event in collaboration with the St. Baldrick’s Foundation on March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m at the Abel-Sandoz Welcome Center.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 29 DAYS AGO