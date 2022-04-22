ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

State Police: Broken down semi causes traffic backup

By Cassandra Smith
 3 days ago

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are warning drivers about a traffic backup along I-74.

In a news release, troopers said it is happening along eastbound I-74, between Urbana and St. Joseph. That is because of a broken down semi in the left lane. Crews are on the way to tow the semi.

