State Police: Broken down semi causes traffic backup
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police are warning drivers about a traffic backup along I-74.
In a news release, troopers said it is happening along eastbound I-74, between Urbana and St. Joseph. That is because of a broken down semi in the left lane. Crews are on the way to tow the semi.
