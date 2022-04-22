Rep. Stefanik criticizes vaccine requirements at US- Canada border

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Elected officials in the North Country are criticizing the extension of vaccine requirements at the Northern Border.

This extension was announced by the Department of Homeland Security and requires all non-U.S. travelers entering via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This applies to both essential and nonessential travelers.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, criticized this extension shortly after it was announced on April 21, claiming the requirements were “harmful” to Northern Border communities in the North Country.

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below:

“The Biden Administration’s hypocrisy is showing as they impose vaccine mandates on legal, essential Northern Border travelers, while failing to address their surge of illegal immigration across the Southern Border. For over two years, communities in Upstate New York and the North Country have been devastated by Northern Border travel restrictions, which hurt tourism, harm supply chain, and keep families apart. Instead of leading the way for our Canadian partners by dropping all restrictions on Northern Border travel, the Biden Administration is doubling down on harmful restrictions on Northern Border travel, while proposing an end to Title 42, which will fuel illegal immigration across the Southern Border. In the midst of this weak and failed leadership from the Biden Administration, I will continue to stand up for families in Upstate New York and the North Country who deserve an end to restrictions on Northern Border travel, so families can be reunited, small businesses can thrive, and our supply chain can be restored.” Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY

