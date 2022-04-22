ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rep. Stefanik criticizes vaccine requirements at US- Canada border

By Isabella Colello
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmAmb_0fHWSEAX00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Elected officials in the North Country are criticizing the extension of vaccine requirements at the Northern Border.

This extension was announced by the Department of Homeland Security and requires all non-U.S. travelers entering via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. This applies to both essential and nonessential travelers.

NY court employees getting fired for not complying with vaccine mandate

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, R-NY, criticized this extension shortly after it was announced on April 21, claiming the requirements were “harmful” to Northern Border communities in the North Country.

Rep. Stefanik’s full statement can be read below:

“The Biden Administration’s hypocrisy is showing as they impose vaccine mandates on legal, essential Northern Border travelers, while failing to address their surge of illegal immigration across the Southern Border. For over two years, communities in Upstate New York and the North Country have been devastated by Northern Border travel restrictions, which hurt tourism, harm supply chain, and keep families apart. Instead of leading the way for our Canadian partners by dropping all restrictions on Northern Border travel, the Biden Administration is doubling down on harmful restrictions on Northern Border travel, while proposing an end to Title 42, which will fuel illegal immigration across the Southern Border. In the midst of this weak and failed leadership from the Biden Administration, I will continue to stand up for families in Upstate New York and the North Country who deserve an end to restrictions on Northern Border travel, so families can be reunited, small businesses can thrive, and our supply chain can be restored.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pfizer recalls tablets due to increased cancer risk

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Pfizer is voluntarily recalling five lots of Accupril tablets that were distributed to patients. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, the recall was issued due to the presence of nitrosamine, Nnitroso-quinapril. Recent testing discovered that the amount of nitrosamines were above the Acceptable Daily Intake level. The FDA […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

School bus carrying 25 students crashes in Crawford County

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A school bus carrying 25 students crashed just outside of Titusville Monday morning after the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to roll onto its side. The accident happened at 7:29 a.m. on State Highway 408 just west of Patterson Rd. in Oil Creek Twp. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Early morning shooting sparks investigation in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning shooting in Elmira left one individual shot, leading police into an investigation in an attempt to find the suspect. According to Police, there were reports of shots fired early Sunday morning, resulting in a response around 2:36 a.m. from officers. Police arrived at West Hudson Street and discovered […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WETM 18 News

Elmira man sentenced for grand larceny, stolen vehicles

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira man who was accused of multiple thefts and stolen vehicles in less than a year will be going to prison, according to the Chemung County Court. The Court told 18 News on April 25 that Damion Mathews, 23, was sentenced to one to three years in a state prison […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

1-year-old dies in fatal Oswego County crash

CONSTANTIA, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York State Police in Hastings are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Constantia in Oswego County on April 22. According to a press release from NYSP, 23-year-old Daschalee R. Nelipowitz from Central Square was traveling west on State Route 49 around 4:22 p.m. on Friday when she lost control, […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman arrested for welfare fraud

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A woman from Horseheads has been arrested for allegedly receiving over three thousand dollars of SNAP benefits that she was not eligible for, according to the Elmira Police Department. Janaya Watson, 35, was arrested after an investigation found that she had forged documents and submitted paperwork to the Department of Social […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise Stefanik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Canada#Canadian#The Biden Administration
WETM 18 News

Bath Verizon employee arrested for using customer’s credit card

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — A man working at the Verizon Store in Bath has been arrested for allegedly using a customer’s credit card information to make unauthorized purchases, according to the Village of Bath Police Department. Terry Long, 21, of Bath was arrested on Friday, April 22 for an incident that occurred while Long was […]
BATH, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for mobile home burglary in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Painted Post have been charged with breaking into a mobile home in Bath earlier this month. Kimberly Jerrells (44) and Eric Lent (36) were arrested by New York State Police out of Bath after officers responded to a call of a burglary. According to police, the two were […]
BATH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WETM 18 News

Vulnerable adult from Pine City found

New information coming from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that Patricia Collins has been found and is safe as of April 23. Pine City, N.Y. (WETM) — A 71-year-old woman from Pine City has been reported missing and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance. Patricia A. Collins, 71, of […]
PINE CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police respond to two incidents within an hour in Elmira, Saturday

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Elmira were busy Saturday afternoon after responding to two separate incidents that occurred on Elmira’s Southside. Around 4:10 p.m. police were called out to the Family Fitness Center on Elmira’s Southside to the back-end of the building. An 18 News reporter was on the scene and could see Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Hornell Area Humane Society receives NYS funding to upgrade shelter

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) — The Hornell Area Humane Society announced today that it has received a grant from the State’s Animal Capital Fund for upgrades at the shelter. The funding, totaling $346,875, will be used to add additional dog suites to the existing kennels and to upgrade the shelter’s cattery. According to the shelter’s release […]
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
889K+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy