ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

"The Flight Attendant" pours out an intoxicatingly mysterious first two episodes in season 2

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ptaIk_0fHWRWmA00

The first season of HBO Max's Hitchcockian thriller series "The Flight Attendant" wrapped in December 2020, and whether you've been slinging back vodka and sodas like the show's main character Cassie Bowden (Kaley Cuoco) enjoyed doing throughout the entirety of that first season, or dry as a bone and carefully balancing all of your internal and external baggage, to the best of your abilities, like the turned-a-new-leaf Cassie of season 2, it may be hard to remember where we left off.

When we first met Cassie we followed her booze-soaked antics as a flight attendant for Imperial Atlantic, flirting her way across the friendly skies during her work hours, and partying her blonde ponytail askew during any personal time she was afforded. It didn't take long to catch on to the fact that these two things often blurred together in Cassie's life, which, as a thriller will sneak up and do on ya, propelled her right into the perfectly wrong place at the perfectly wrong time to set up the conflict needed to advance the rest of the season. And in this particular case that conflict comes in the form of a handsome dead guy that Cassie wakes up next to.

After discovering baby-faced businessman Alex Sokolov (Michiel Huisman), throat slit and very much deceased in the bed next to her after what was supposed to be a one-and-done night of debauchery that began with a dual membership to the mile high club and continued during Cassie's layover in Bangkok, Cassie spends the rest of that season attempting to clear her already pretty tarnished name, and figure out who's behind his murder, all while trying to quit drinking and stay alive.

The second season jumps ahead with two back-to-back episodes, and in the premiere we meet back up with Cassie just days before the one-year anniversary of her sobriety, so we see that she's managed the whole no drinking thing all this while; but the staying alive part is still, apparently, challenging for her as she has, once again, put herself smack dab in the middle of danger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fwVGQ_0fHWRWmA00

Kaley Cuoco in "The Flight Attendant" season 2 (Julia Terjung/HBO Max)Having moved from her apartment in New York to a gorgeous cottage in Los Angeles that would be an immediate add to anyone's Pinterest, Cassie is six months into the longest relationship of her life with a guy named Marco (Santiago Cabrera), helping to keep her AA meetings well-stocked with donuts, and preparing for a visit from her best friend Annie (Zosia Mamet) and Annie's kinda sorta fiance Max (Deniz Akdeniz). All well and good, and nothing that could eventually lead to her early death in that life equation, but add in the fact that she's moonlighting as a CIA civilian "asset" when not working as a flight attendant and here comes our conflict for this season.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

When Cassie's CIA "handler" Benjamin (Mo McRae) sends her on an assignment in Berlin to observe the comings and goings of a man named Will (Kayvon Esmaili) she's warned to not get too close, which she has a bad habit of doing, but of course she doesn't pay that any mind. Trailing her "mark" to his hotel, Cassie has a run-in with a sketchy couple in the lobby who stop her to say they were on her flight from Los Angeles. While one half of the couple, Gabrielle Diaz (Callie Hernandez) distracts her with pleasantries, the other, Esteban Diaz (J.J. Soria) uses a phone app called "data clone" to steal the info from the contents of her purse. I'm assuming this is info contained in her phone, but who the hell knows what a "data clone" is capable of, really? Either way, this is an interaction to keep in the back of your mind as this couple will surely play a large part in the danger and intrigue of upcoming episodes, starting with episode 2 where they're caught trying to break into her house.

Once Cassie cozies up to Will at the bar you can see her struggling with pushing back demons of the past. She wants to flirt with him. Possibly go up to his room. But she holds herself back and continues with her mission, following him to the roof of a heavily graffitied warehouse and snapping pictures of him retrieving a mysterious envelope.

Conning the front desk clerk of the hotel into telling her which room Will is staying in, she checks into the one across from it so she can continue keeping tabs. Peering across in a very "Rear Window" fashion, she's shocked to see Will having sexy times with a blonde woman who has the exact same back tattoo as she does. Staring in amazement, she's late to retreat from the milky-eyed gaze of the man in the room beneath Will's who appears to be spying on him as well, and now her.

In a panic, Cassie flees her room, making it out to the street just in time to see Will get into a car that explodes soon after, killing him (we'd assume) and knocking her unconscious. While she's out she has visions of her former selves, echoes of her messy past, who neg and taunt her. When she snaps back to reality she makes her way back to her room but finds that her key card no longer works. A cleaning woman lets her in, but that doesn't bring much in the way of relief as all her stuff is missing. And while all of this is happening we get snippets here and there that introduce a second mysterious plotline in the way of needy friend and fellow flight attendant Megan (Rosie Perez) who seems to have been kidnapped, but TBD on this one.

On this same TBD front, there are a few new characters introduced in this season who we, as of now, are uncertain as to whether they'll land in the black hat or white hat category. Grace, played by the fantastic comedian Mae Martin, is a fellow flight attendant and seems cool and casual at first, but then we see her get wrapped up in a sourdough-themed lie, and partake in some shady dealings with a box of fentanyl lollipops. And then there's Dot Karlson, played by Cheryl Hines (BRAGGADOCIOUS ALERT . . . a little Easter egg there for any fans of the Tig and Cheryl: True Story podcast who may be reading this) who is a higher up at the CIA and seems to want to bend the truth about what happened to Will, and whether or not someone may be trying to frame Cassie for his murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4buvJJ_0fHWRWmA00

Zosia Mamet and Deniz Akdeniz in season 2 of "The Flight Attendant" (Jennifer Rose Clasen/HBO Max)In episode 2 Cassie is reunited with Annie and Max, who come to Los Angeles to visit and don't even have time to hit up a taco cart before getting thrown back into Cassie's drama. While they're catching their breath from hearing Cassie rattle off the details of Will's murder, an airport employee knocks on the door and delivers Cassie's missing suitcase.

Tipped off to the fact that it's been tampered with by the change in location of the the blue ribbon identifier she always ties to it, they have a feeling they'll find something alarming inside once they unzip the case, and they're certainly right about that. Rather than a few changes of underwear and a couple pairs of jeans they find a bloody blond wig and a vintage ViewMaster with a reel of ominous photos and/or clues in place. One of these clues takes them to the base of The Lady of the Lake statue in Echo Park, but they don't know what to do once they get there. The person snapping photos of them from a distance likely knows what's up, but we won't be privy to that intel until the next episode, if we're lucky. Hopefully by then we'll also learn what Margaret Cho's character Utada's intentions are with Megan, and why, aside from the fact that they're slow dancing to records like it's any 'ol Tuesday night, it seems like she's the one who kidnapped her? Damn. I love this show.

Comments / 1

Related
Salon

Nobody cares about Jared: How long can Kushner get away with it?

There's a lot going on in the world these days, but I have to say that I'm disappointed that there isn't more attention being paid to the revelation that Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner made a deal with the Saudi Arabian government for what looks very much like a straight-up payoff for services rendered during the Trump administration.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Santiago Cabrera
Person
Mo Mcrae
Person
Deniz Akdeniz
Person
Cheryl Hines
Person
Zosia Mamet
Person
Michiel Huisman
Person
Kaley Cuoco
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in April 2022 and the Best Reasons to Watch

Click here to read the full article. 1. “Russian Doll” Season 2 (available April 20) Best Reason to Watch: You remember “Russian Doll” Season 1, right? Natasha Lyonne’s half-hour time loop comedy scored 13 Emmy nominations (and won three) after its breakout debut in February 2019. Co-created by Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland (the latter of whom also directed four episodes), “Russian Doll” follows sweet birthday baby Nadia (Lyonne) as she lives through her 36th DOB again and again, always ending with her unfortunate (and oft-amusing) demise. While the first season appeared to close that loop, Season 2 restarts the insanity...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flight Attendants#Episodes#Hbo Max#Imperial Atlantic
Popculture

ABC Cancels 4 Shows

It's a TV lover's least favorite time of year. That's right, it's cancellation season. While Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and other streaming services cancel shows regularly due to their irregular release schedules, broadcast TV doesn't work that way. ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and The CW all operate on the annual cycle, with most shows' renewals and cancellations coming in the spring. That means loads of shows get canceled at one time, as is the case with four ABC shows.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Halle Berry Psychological Thriller Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Halle Berry is making a splash on Netflix's streaming charts, and it's not for her award-winning Netflix original film Bruised. A film from the actress' past, The Call, has shot to the top of Netflix's Top 10 just days after it was added to the streamer's content catalogue. Described by...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
Berlin, DE
Daily Mail

Downton Abbey: A New Era! Tom Branson and his bride Lucy Smith are seen in behind-the-scenes snaps while Lady Mary larks around with the cast in new images ahead of the sequel's release

The long-awaited sequel to the Downton Abbey will hit in the cinemas on April 29. And ahead of its release, new behind-the-scenes images of filming for Downton Abbey: A New Era have been shared, including from Tom Branson's wedding to maid Lucy Smith and the Crawley's trip to the French Riviera.
MOVIES
SheKnows

A Week After Bold & Beautiful Killed Off Finn, Tanner Novlan Reveals How Life Is Going — Spoiler Alert: Pretty Awesomely

The actor spent a special weekend “feelin’ extra celebrated.”. Although Tanner Novlan recently admitted that he was pretty surprised to learn from Bold & Beautiful boss Bradley Bell that Finn was going to meet his maker, he appeared to be as happy as a clam on his birthday weekend. In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram on April 9, the fan favorite revealed that he was birthday-partying with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin) and some of their nearest and dearest in Cabo San Lucas.
TV & VIDEOS
womansday.com

'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Demanding Answers Over Kaley Cuoco’s Huge News on Instagram

Ever since its debut in 2007, The Big Bang Theory has garnered millions of fans and in the process, viewers have wondered about a few questions surrounding the plot and their favorite characters. So, it’s no surprise that when actress Kaley Cuoco (who played Penny Hofstadter) announced the upcoming release of a book dedicated to all things Big Bang, many were ecstatic.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Sharon and Rey: What Really Went Wrong

They should’ve been not just a couple but a supercouple. Since the news broke that The Young and the Restless had let go Jordi Vilasuso, we’ve been giving the matter a lot of thought. We’ve come up with a way to keep the actor and Rey in the CBS family by crossing the character over to The Bold and the Beautiful. We’ve lamented the ultra-logical next relationship that should’ve been in store for Rey. (And no, it wasn’t with Chelsea.) And now we’re pondering…
TV SERIES
FanSided

What happened to Hetty in NCIS: Los Angeles?

Hetty has gone MIA once more on NCIS: Los Angeles. Where is she? Did she survive the drone attack in Syria? What do we know so far?. It’s not uncommon for Hetty to go missing for long periods of time in NCIS: Los Angeles. She’s always up to something, and we don’t always get to hear what that “something” is. Just look at Season 12 where she would check in via video calls but we never really got to know what she was up to.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
104K+
Followers
16K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy