ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundy County, NE

Fire Warning issued for Dundy by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-22 19:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 20:30:00 CDT Urgency:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-23 03:02:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-23 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brooks, Jim Hogg by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Brooks; Jim Hogg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JIM HOGG AND NORTHWESTERN BROOKS COUNTIES At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Las Lomitas, or near Hebbronville, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Hebbronville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROOKS COUNTY, TX
WOWK 13 News

Severe weather expected for parts of U.S.

It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Benkelman, NE
County
Dundy County, NE
State
Nebraska State
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Warning#Emergency Management
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Livingston, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:08:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston; Wyoming THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN WYOMING AND WESTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A new Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for eastern Genesee, eastern Orleans, Livingston, and Monroe counties until 8 PM. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Buffalo.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Duval FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south Texas, including the following counties, Duval, Jim Wells, Kleberg and Nueces. * WHEN...Until 900 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 551 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Kingsville, Alice, San Diego, Bishop, Ben Bolt, Alice Acres, Palito Blanco, San Jose, Alfred, Tecalote, Alfred-South La Paloma, Ricardo, Agua Dulce and Lake Alice. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Duval by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-26 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Duval A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Duval County through 715 PM CDT At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Las Lomitas, or 7 miles northeast of Hebbronville, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Realitos. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
DUVAL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Orleans, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Genesee; Livingston; Monroe; Orleans; Wyoming A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WYOMING...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...SOUTHERN ORLEANS...GENESEE AND WESTERN MONROE COUNTIES At 648 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Medina to near Varysburg, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Batavia, Brockport, Medina, Albion, Le Roy, Attica, Pavilion, Byron, Caledonia and Churchville. This includes Interstate 90 between exits 48 and 47. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Guernsey, Harrison, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Guernsey; Harrison; Tuscarawas A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN HARRISON...NORTHEASTERN GUERNSEY AND SOUTHEASTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 734 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Newcomerstown, or 12 miles southwest of Uhrichsville, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include New Philadelphia, Uhrichsville, Freeport, Newcomerstown, Dennison, Gnadenhutten, Tuscarawas, Midvale, Port Washington, Barnhill, Stone Creek, and Gilmore. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Giles, Lawrence, Marshall, Maury by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 18:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-25 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Giles; Lawrence; Marshall; Maury FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence, Marshall and Maury. * WHEN...Until 915 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 607 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lewisburg, Pulaski, Cornersville, Minor Hill, Lynnville, Goodspring and Belfast. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GILES COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-25 19:51:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-25 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Harrison; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT NORTH CENTRAL HARRISON NORTHWESTERN JEFFERSON...SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIANA...CARROLL AND HANCOCK COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 758 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carrollton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include East Liverpool, Wellsville, Carrollton, Calcutta, Lisbon, Chester, Salineville, Newell, Bergholz, Amsterdam, Bowerston, and Irondale. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CARROLL COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy