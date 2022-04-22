2 Ottumwa store clerks cited for selling to under age persons
By KTVO News Desk
ktvo.com
3 days ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa — On April 15 and 16, Wapello County sheriff's deputies and Ottumwa police officers conducted an alcohol sting operation at businesses in Ottumwa. It was found that Fine Liquor and Tobacco, 821 Albia Road, in...
THOUSANDS of Americans could claim a new one-time direct payment worth $1,400 as part of pandemic relief efforts. The green light has been given for about 2,500 Johnson County, Iowa residents to receive unused pandemic relief funds. Some $1.5 million has been earmarked for distribution in the region as part...
How old were you when your parents left you alone for the first time?. Chances are if you're over 40, your parents were probably a little more lenient about the age a kid can be left home alone. Today, I feel parents are a bit more strict about that number.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a former staff employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday. Nikki Peterson, 32, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a committed offender and sexual abuse of an inmate which are both felony offenses according to the release. The Nebraska...
A former Iowa City physician has been charged by the Iowa Board of Medicine with professional incompetence. Dr. Shafik N. Wassef, a 38-year-old Iowa-licensed physician who formerly practiced in Iowa City, is charged by the board with four violations of the rules governing the practice of medicine in Iowa. They include professional incompetence related to […]
The post Former Iowa City doctor accused of professional incompetence appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
UPDATE — 3:27 P.M. Des Moines Police say the three men have been identified and are cooperating with police. ——— DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three suspects they say assaulted a man in a convenience store bathroom earlier this month. The assault happened on April 2nd, just […]
NEVADA, Iowa — A family in Nevada says their missing teen has been found. Jacob Ruby is 16. His mom tells KCCI he has been missing since Wednesday. He was last seen leaving in a Ford with no plates. He has since been found safe.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. Several St. Louis area towns rank in the top ten. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about […]
(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
CALLAWAY CO, Mo. — Wednesday morning on I-70, east of Columbia, Mo. near Kingdom City, a Joplin man was involved in a multi-vehicle crash where a GMC Sierra pickup carrying 500 pounds of marijuana scattered the interstate after the crash, on 4-20. Glenn Doyle, 53, of Joplin was not injured. However his 2016 Peterbilt was damaged, requiring tow from the...
(Des Moines, IA) – A couple from Waukee has been arrested and charged with child endangerment in Des Moines. KCCI/TV reports that Jake Stratton and Brittney Ballinger were found unconscious inside a car by Des Moines police on Easter morning, and that Ballinger was slumped over her three-month-old baby and at risk of suffocating the child. According to court documents, a bag of fentanyl was found next to the child, and police say Stratton admitted to using the drug, along with Xanax, before driving. Police also believe the car hit something before coming to a halt.
Missouri drivers are going green, and we ain't talking Teslas -- it's whole lotta ganja scattered all over an interstate, making for a very slow and chill commute ... on 4/20, no less!. Ya heard that right! State troopers found quite the scene when they responded to a 3-car crash...
FREMONT, Neb. -- A man looking for his wallet got something he wasn't searching for when police got involved. Fremont Police say officers were called to a business on North Bell Street for possible found property when someone had left their wallet at the business. Police say while looking in...
The family of a man who died of COVID-19 back in 2020 is suing his place of work- JBS. Jose Andrade-Garcia’s family is suing JBS saying they disregarded worker safety when it came to COVID-19. According to KCCI, Andrade-Garcia went to work even when he felt sick because he...
(Montgomery Co.) Two people were charged following a pursuit in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says at approximately 11:18 p.m., Deputies conducted a traffic stop at L Avenue and Highway 48. During the investigation the vehicle, driven by Alexis Hannah Free of Fort Collins, Colorado, sped away from Deputies. A pursuit started northbound on Highway 48 reaching speeds of approximately 115 mph. The vehicle entered Griswold and began driving into residential areas. The passenger, Rene Telesforo Valdivia of Fort Collins, Colorado, exited the vehicle and began to run from Deputies on foot. Deputies continued to pursue the vehicle about a half mile longer where it came to a stop on Highway 48 in front of the Griswold High School.
Comments / 0