Here are items that may not be recyclable in your town

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We all do our best to recycle as much as possible, however there are some items that don’t belong in your bin. 22News did some research on what should not be brought to the curb, and some of these items might surprise you.

We’ve all been there, inspecting items for the recycling symbol and wondering if they belong in the bin. So, 22News spoke with Pedal People in Northampton about common recycling mistakes many people make.

While it’s tempting to toss every paper and plastic item in your recycling bin, there are a few surprising items that should not be brought to the curb.

Take out trays, soft plastic, like plastic bags, anything constructed of black plastic, paper egg cartons, berry cartons made from that same material, and to-go cups are items that should not be tossed in your recycling bin.

Recycling capabilities can vary regionally, so it might help to some homework before it’s time to take your barrels to the curb.

The best thing one can do is check with their regional recycling facility and see what their list says. Any change we can make now with waste will make a big difference in the long run. An important reminder for all of us on Earth Day.

