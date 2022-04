It’s another edition of the AIPT Comics podcast where we recap the biggest news of the week, review our favorite comics, look at the week ahead, and host special guests too. This week, The Axe #1 came out in Heavy Metal Magazine #315 and we talk all about it with its creators Joe Trohman (Fall Out Boy), Brian Posehn (Deadpool, The Sarah Silverman Project), and Scott Koblish (Deadpool)! We discuss their first taste of Heavy Metal Magazine, the nerdy, skatepunk, metalhead teenager characters, and the hardcover metal aspects.

COMICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO