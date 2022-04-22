ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earth Day is each day at Dawes Arboretum

By Cynthia Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist, Jon Edwards
 3 days ago

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The staff at the Dawes Arboretum near Newark say that — to them — every day is Earth Day.

On Friday, several volunteers joined staff members to plant saplings at the six-acre former corn field which will eventually become a thriving forest.

One by one, they are planting diverse native trees for future generations to enjoy.

“Everyone has an opportunity to plant as many or as few trees as they’d like in celebration of Earth Day,” said Shana Byrd, Senior Director of Plant Science and Research at The Dawes Arboretum.

“And we’re just really fortunate that the community is interested in having The Dawes Arboretum as a place to celebrate Earth Day and Arbor Day next weekend.”

National Arbor Day is April 29. On April 30, The Dawes Arboretum will be open to the public with activities for children, live music, and food.

