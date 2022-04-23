ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

TSA advises travelers to only pack certain items in carry-on bags

By Macy Moors
cbs19news
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you plan on catching a flight soon, make sure you're packing the right items in the right bags. Transportation Security Administration Spokesperson Lisa Farbenstein says the TSA is...

www.cbs19news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Mask mandate for air travel and public transportation is extended again

The mask mandate for air travel and public transportation has been extended once again, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday. The mandate, which was set to expire on April 18th, will be extended another two weeks as officials continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases across the country. The mandate was previously extended last month.
TRAVEL
Thrillist

These Are the Airlines That Lose Luggage the Most and Least Often

Air travel is incredible. Seriously, we sometimes forget how incredible it is that we can fly through the air in a metal tube, and hours later, we're in an entirely different hemisphere. It’s incredible. It’s also a frustrating experience. As amazing as it is to fly through the sky,...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
County
Albemarle County, VA
Albemarle County, VA
Lifestyle
The Oregonian

Can you get a refund from the airline if you’re afraid to fly unmasked?

DALLAS — Airlines say they are offering options — including refunds in some cases — for people worried about flying now that other passengers aren’t required to wear face masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. However, the airlines aren’t providing many details. Customers could find themselves at the mercy of workers at airline customer-service centers.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Airlines Are Cancelling Thousands Of Flights and Travelers Have Theories

Flights being canceled are a normal occurrence for the travel industry. However, the number of flights being canceled currently is causing some to be concerned. It can be assumed that many airlines are overwhelmed with the number of people traveling and how that number continues to climb as it gets warmer outside. But between airlines experiencing technical issues, and pilots going on strike, the travel industry has a problem on its hands.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Carry On#Covid
The Independent

‘Abandoned’ cabin crew forced to sleep on floor of airport due to flight cancellations

Cabin crew in the US were forced to sleep on airport floors due to recent flight cancellations, a union has claimed.Airlines “abandoned” crew when a recent spell of severe weather saw hundreds of services get cancelled across the country, according to the Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA).Representing 28,000 US flight attendants, the organisation said that in recent days “Crew members were forced to sleep on the floor in the airport because they were unable to reach the hotel/limo desk.”They also alleged that displaced crew were left with no information from airlines regarding which flights they would be required for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
KESQ News Channel 3

Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test

Travel for people going to and from Canada will be a lot easier starting Friday, April 1. The Canadian government announced it is removing its pre-entry COVID test requirement for fully vaccinated travelers. The Public Health Agency of Canada shared with News Channel 3, "This gradual easing of Canada’s border measures is made possible by The post Starting April 1, travelers going to and from Canada will no longer be required to take pre-entry COVID test appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend

Airlines have canceled more than 3,500 U.S. flights this weekend and delayed thousands more, citing weather in Florida and other issues. FlightAware, a website that tracks flights, noted major disruptions at several Florida airports, including in Miami, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa and Orlando, as well as Baltimore, New York and other airports around the country. JetBlue, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, Frontier, Spirit and American Airlines were most affected, according to FlightAware, with JetBlue and Spirit canceling one-third of Sunday’s scheduled flights. Local news reported storms in Florida on Saturday. Several airlines said Sunday that operations are returning to normal.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy