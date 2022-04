AURORA — The Mesabi Range College baseball team got their divisional schedule off on a strong note, taking a pair of games from Northland on Sunday 7-2 and then 6-1. Gabriel Soto pitched a complete game for the Norsemen in the opener, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out nine along the way. At the plate, Nick Peters paced Mesabi Range, going 3-4 with...

AURORA, MN ・ 28 MINUTES AGO