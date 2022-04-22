Giving old stories new life on social media

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota girl is blazing a trail as an entrepreneur at just 3 years old. For AJ Smith, it all started a year ago. “From the age of 2, she’s always really been into watching me when I wear makeup,” AJ’s mother Angela Smith said. “With her wanting to express herself, we thought of ways to, how do we make it developmentally appropriate for her to explore makeup? Her dad’s compromise was lip gloss and nail polish, so that was a safe way to let her explore.” So along with the help of her co-creator, her twin brother Jax, and...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO