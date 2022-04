About 47 percent of adults 30 and older have gum disease. That number jumps to 70 percent for those 65 and older. Gum disease causes red, swollen and bleeding gums, and in late stages, may cause teeth to loosen and fall out. Now, a new study shows that your gums may not be the only thing affected by this condition. Ivanhoe has details on how your mental health could be impacted, too.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 HOURS AGO