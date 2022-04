COLUMBUS — Three retired judges have been appointed by the chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court to consider suspending Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen from office. According to an April 6 announcement on the court's website, Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor appointed three former common pleas court judges to serve as a special commission to consider suspending Homrighausen in relation to felony charges pertaining to official conduct in office.

