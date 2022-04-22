ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Large swath of KS, MO, including KC, placed in wind advisory

By Sam Hartle
 3 days ago
Warmer temperatures have finally arrived in the Kansas City region!

So have gusty winds.

Nearly all of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, including the entire Kansas City region, are part of a wind advisory issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

Weather forecasters say southerly winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour will be common, with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour.

Outdoor objects should be secured.

