CCCC Cloud Kicks Jazz Band concert Wednesday

Three of Kansas Wesleyan’s music ensembles will perform in a single concert Tuesday in Sams Chapel. The event, featuring the String Orchestra, Jazz Ensemble and Wind Ensemble, begins at 7:30 p.m. and is open to the public at no charge. If you can’t make it to Sams Chapel, the concert will be streamed live and free of charge at https://youtu.be/4lKP8Cy8520.

