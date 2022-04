England are looking for a new head coach to succeed Chris Silverwood.Silverwood left the role following this winter’s Ashes mauling and the top priority of England’s new managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key will be filling the post ahead of this summer’s home Test series against New Zealand.Here we take a look at some of the possible contenders for the head coach position.Simon KatichThe former Australia batter comes with a range of experience in different formats on his CV, which could prove handy if red and white ball coaching duties are split. Katich played international cricket for nine years...

SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO