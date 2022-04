The deaths of two Massachusetts men who drowned after their kayak capsized in a Vermont lake Tuesday were ruled accidental by authorities. Autopsies on 27-year-old Aidan Connolly and 29-year-old Nicholas Samuels preliminarily determined that they died from drowning and cold-water immersion and that their deaths were accidental, according to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

MORGAN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO